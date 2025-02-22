India men hammer Ireland 4-0; Eves edge Germany 1-0

Star drag-flicker Deepika scored the all-important goal from a set piece. The eves will play The Netherlands next on February 24

India continued their domination over Ireland, defeating the visitors 4-0 in their return leg men’s FIH Pro League match here on Saturday.

It was India’s second consecutive win over Ireland, having defeated the same opponents 3-1 in the first-leg here on Friday. The Indians dominated the proceedings from start to finish, scoring through Nilam Sanjeep Xess (14th minute), Mandeep Singh (24th), Abhishek (28th) and Shamsher Singh (34th).

The men’s side face England next on February 24. Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team avenged their humiliating 0-4 loss to Germany yesterday by beating them 1-0 on Saturday.

