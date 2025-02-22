Breaking News
India men beat Ireland 3 1 but women routed 0 4 by Germany

India men beat Ireland 3-1, but women routed 0-4 by Germany

Updated on: 22 February,2025 08:59 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI |

After conceding early, the Indians bounced back, as Mandeep Singh (22nd minute) Jarmanpreet Singh (45th) and Sukhjeet Singh (58th) got on the scoresheet

The Indian men’s hockey team came back from a goal down to beat Ireland 3-1 in FIH Pro League here on Friday.


After conceding early, the Indians bounced back, as Mandeep Singh (22nd minute) Jarmanpreet Singh (45th) and Sukhjeet Singh (58th) got on the scoresheet.


Meanwhile, it was a night to forget for the Indian women’s team as they were thrashed 0-4 by the Germans, who controlled the game from start to end.


