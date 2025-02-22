India men beat Ireland 3-1, but women routed 0-4 by Germany

After conceding early, the Indians bounced back, as Mandeep Singh (22nd minute) Jarmanpreet Singh (45th) and Sukhjeet Singh (58th) got on the scoresheet

The Indian men’s hockey team came back from a goal down to beat Ireland 3-1 in FIH Pro League here on Friday.

After conceding early, the Indians bounced back, as Mandeep Singh (22nd minute) Jarmanpreet Singh (45th) and Sukhjeet Singh (58th) got on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, it was a night to forget for the Indian women’s team as they were thrashed 0-4 by the Germans, who controlled the game from start to end.

