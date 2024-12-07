Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > McLarens Norris takes pole in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

McLaren’s Norris takes pole in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Updated on: 08 December,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
AFP |

World champion Max Verstappen will start from sixth in his Red Bull, while seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was knocked in the first qualifying session and will begin his final race for Mercedes in 17th position

Lando Norris

Lando Norris captured pole position on Saturday for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix while teammate Oscar Piastri completed a McLaren lockout of the front row as they look to shore up the constructors’ championship. 


Also Read: Geographique and Zuccaro to clash in feature event


World champion Max Verstappen will start from sixth in his Red Bull, while seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was knocked in the first qualifying session and will begin his final race for Mercedes in 17th position.


Carlos Sainz, in his last race for Ferrari before giving up his seat to Hamilton, was third quickest but the Italian team’s hopes of overtaking McLaren for the team title suffered a setback when Charles Leclerc was only able to set the 14th best time.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

