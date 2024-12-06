Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > F1 champion Max Verstappen to become first time father with girlfriend Kelly Piquet

F1 champion Max Verstappen to become first-time father with girlfriend Kelly Piquet

Updated on: 06 December,2024 04:24 PM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
AP |

Top

Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way, the Dutch driver wrote on Instagram. We couldn't be happier with our little miracle. Verstappen's father Jos drove in F1 in the 1990s and early 2000s

F1 champion Max Verstappen to become first-time father with girlfriend Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
F1 champion Max Verstappen to become first-time father with girlfriend Kelly Piquet
x
00:00

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is set to become a father for the first time with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, he said Friday.


There's racing heritage on both sides of the family. Verstappen secured his fourth F1 title in Las Vegas last month, and Kelly's father Nelson Piquet was a three-time champion in the 1980s.


Also Read: Manjrekar reveals reason behind Virat Kohli's average slipping to 48


Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way, the Dutch driver wrote on Instagram. We couldn't be happier with our little miracle. Verstappen's father Jos drove in F1 in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Kelly Piquet's brother Nelson Piquet, Jr. was a driver for Renault in the 2000s and was champion in the first season of the Formula E series for electric cars in 2014-15.

Verstappen is aiming to win his 10th F1 race of the year at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Practice gets underway Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Max Verstappen formula one sports news International Sports News International Sports News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK