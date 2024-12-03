Verstappen victorious as Norris is penalised

Max Verstappen steered clear of them all to follow up his Formula 1 drivers’ title with his ninth win of the year on Sunday

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is all smiles with the winners’ trophy in Lusail yesterday. Pic/AFP

From a smashed mirror and crashes to unusually severe penalties, there were plenty of hazards at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen steered clear of them all to follow up his Formula 1 drivers’ title with his ninth win of the year on Sunday.

Lando Norris, Verstappen’s closest title rival until he secured the championship last week in Las Vegas, was trying to overtake the Dutch driver for the lead until he was dropped to the back of the field by a penalty for failing to slow for yellow warning flags.

Verstappen, who secured his fourth consecutive title in Las Vegas last week, hadn’t won in dry conditions since June. “It was a lot of fun out there,” Verstappen said. “Very happy. It’s been a while in the dry to be this competitive. Very proud of everyone within the team,” he added.

Verstappen disposed of another rival off the line, beating George Russell into the first corner. Charles Leclerc finished second for Ferrari and Norris’ McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri was third.

