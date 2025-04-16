The unrest began on Monday when violence broke out in Bhangar during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act with supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashing with police

The accused were identified through CCTV camera footage, where they were seen vandalising property and inciting violence in Bhangar, police said. Representational pic

Police have picked up eight more persons for their alleged involvement in the violence that followed a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Bhangar, located in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to 17, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a senior Kolkata Police officer, 12 people were arrested from Kashipur Police Station limits on Monday night, hours after the violence.

On Tuesday night, another four were arrested from Hatisala and one person was taken into custody from Chandaneswar, the officer added.

"These persons were identified through CCTV camera footage, where they were seen vandalising property and inciting violence in Bhangar," the officer said.

The unrest began on Monday when violence broke out in Bhangar during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act with supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashing with police, resulting in multiple injuries, damage to public property and the torching of several police vehicles.

The clashes escalated when police attempted to stop ISF supporters from marching toward Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata to attend an anti-Waqf Act rally addressed by ISF leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique.

