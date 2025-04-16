Violent clashes in the dictrict left at least three dead and several injured

Personnel from various security forces have been deployed in large numbers in Bengal district. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Anti-Waqf protests: Forces keep vigil in Murshidabad x 00:00

Security forces kept a strict vigil to prevent any fresh episode of violence over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Tuesday. with personnel of the BSF, CRPF, State Armed Police and RAF deployed in large numbers in Jangipur, Dhuliyan, Suti and Shamsherganj.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state police said the situation in riot-hit parts is gradually returning to normal, with shops reopening and displaced families starting to come back. Violent protests erupted on Friday and Saturday in pockets of the district, including Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur, following anger over the amended Waqf Act.

The clashes erupted when police stopped ISF supporters from heading towards Ramlila Maidan in central Kolkata to attend an anti-Waqf Act rally addressed by party leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddique. On Monday, supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with the police at Bhangar, leading to several injuries, vandalising of public properties and the torching of multiple police vehicles.

The demonstrations soon escalated into clashes, leaving at least three people dead and several injured.A total of 210 people have so far been arrested in connection with the violence, the officials said. Meanwhile, a relief camp has been set up in Malda’s Par Lalpur for the people who were forced to leave their houses in the Samserganj-Dhuliyan areas of Murshidabad.

Fresh plea in SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider listing a fresh plea challenging the constitutional validity of several provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took note of the submissions of advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain that a fresh plea was filed and the same be listed for hearing.

“All matters where mentioning slips are given, we give dates mostly within a week,” the CJI said. As many as 10 petitions, including the one filed by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi are already listed for hearing on April 16 before a three-judge bench comprising the CJI and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan.

The fresh plea, mentioned by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, was filed by Hari Shankar Jain and one Mani Munjal against the Union of India, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Central Waqf Council. Meanwhile, two other petitions have sought a court-monitored probe into the violence in West Bengal.

‘CM inciting violence’

Kiren Rijiju

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of “inciting violence” by her remarks asking people to protest against the Waqf Act and declaring that she will not implement it in her state. Speaking at a press conference here, Rijiju asked how Benerjee can declare she will not implement the amended Waqf Act passed by the Parliament. “She is sitting in a constitutional position and the law is passed by a constitutional body, then how can she say that she will not follow something that is constitutional.” In response to queries about the Waqf Act related violence in Bengal, Rijiju blamed Banerjee for it. “The CM is visibly inciting violence by asking people to protest,” he said. Rijiju further said that the amendments were not targeted at the Muslim community. “This is not targeted at Muslim community. It is to correct mistakes of the past,” the Union Minister said.