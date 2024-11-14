Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai: Poor connectivity, worse air and gridlocks plague Bandra Kurla Complex
Mumbai: The digital wall blocking cyber cops
Gorai dismembered body: Fish vendor kills minor sister’s boyfriend, dumps pieces in paint drums
Maharashtra elections 2024: Uddhav and Shinde Sena battle it out in Andheri East
Maharashtra elections 2024: Only mobile phones allowed at PM Modi's rally in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Congress allies hatching scheme to have separate Constitution for Kashmir claims PM Modi

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, allies hatching scheme to have separate Constitution for Kashmir, claims PM Modi

Updated on: 14 November,2024 04:31 PM IST  |  Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
PTI |

Top

During a rally ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, PM Modi also said the BJP-led Mahayuti government renamed Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and fulfilled the wish of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, allies hatching scheme to have separate Constitution for Kashmir, claims PM Modi

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, allies hatching scheme to have separate Constitution for Kashmir, claims PM Modi
x
00:00

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Congress and its allies are hatching a scheme to have a separate Constitution for Kashmir, and making all efforts for restoration of Article 370.


"Will the people of Maharashtra support the Congress and its allies who speak the language of Pakistan," Modi said, addressing a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.


"Kashmir is an integral part of India. Every Indian wants that there should be only Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution in Kashmir," Modi said.


He also stated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti government renamed Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and fulfilled the wish of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

"The whole Maharashtra knows that the demand to rename this city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was raised by Balasaheb Thackeray," he said. The Congress party went to the court to overturn this decision, he added.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power for two-and-a-half years but did not have the courage to rename the city under pressure from the Congress, he said.

"This Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 is not just a poll to elect a new government. In this election, on one side there are patriots who believe in Sambhaji Maharaj and on the other side there are people who praise Aurangzeb," Modi said.

"BJP-Mahayuti ahe, tar gati ahe, Maharashtrachi pragati ahe (If there is Mahayuti there is progress in Maharashtra)," Modi said.

The people of Maharashtra and Marathwada had been demanding for decades to give classical language status to Marathi, Modi said. This work related to Marathi pride was completed by the BJP, he added.

"Maharashtra has attracted the maximum foreign direct investment (FDI) after the formation of the Mahayuti government. The people have benefited owing to the investment," he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 maharashtra PM Modi narendra modi congress

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK