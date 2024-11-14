During a rally ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, PM Modi also said the BJP-led Mahayuti government renamed Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and fulfilled the wish of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Congress and its allies are hatching a scheme to have a separate Constitution for Kashmir, and making all efforts for restoration of Article 370.

"Will the people of Maharashtra support the Congress and its allies who speak the language of Pakistan," Modi said, addressing a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

"Kashmir is an integral part of India. Every Indian wants that there should be only Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution in Kashmir," Modi said.

He also stated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti government renamed Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and fulfilled the wish of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.



"The whole Maharashtra knows that the demand to rename this city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was raised by Balasaheb Thackeray," he said. The Congress party went to the court to overturn this decision, he added.



The Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power for two-and-a-half years but did not have the courage to rename the city under pressure from the Congress, he said.

"This Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 is not just a poll to elect a new government. In this election, on one side there are patriots who believe in Sambhaji Maharaj and on the other side there are people who praise Aurangzeb," Modi said.

"BJP-Mahayuti ahe, tar gati ahe, Maharashtrachi pragati ahe (If there is Mahayuti there is progress in Maharashtra)," Modi said.

The people of Maharashtra and Marathwada had been demanding for decades to give classical language status to Marathi, Modi said. This work related to Marathi pride was completed by the BJP, he added.

"Maharashtra has attracted the maximum foreign direct investment (FDI) after the formation of the Mahayuti government. The people have benefited owing to the investment," he said.

