Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane, who is a two-term MLA and son of BJP MP Narayan Rane has over half-a-dozen FIRs registered against him across the state for alleged hate speeches. He also claimed 'vote jihad' occurred during the recent Lok Sabha polls and pledged to prevent it in the state elections

File Pic

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has vowed to prevent "vote jihad" and has expressed no concern over multiple FIRs registered against him for alleged hate speeches, reported news agency PTI.

Rane defended his stance and said he has “not done anything wrong” by siding with his own “dharma” or his religion while speaking with PTI.

"I am going to be mentioned as a Hindu on my birth and death certificate. If I am being blamed for a hate crime just because I am trying to take the side of my own dharma or my community, religion, I don't think there is anything wrong in it. I have absolutely not done anything wrong," he said.

Rane, the BJP candidate for Kankavli seat in Sindhudurg district for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, accused certain Muslim community members of following Sharia law while claiming to adhere to the Constitution.

"If you are promoting peace between Hindus and Muslims, if you think the law should be the same for Hindus and Muslims, then why are you doing love jihad, land jihad and vote jihad?" Rane questioned.

He further asked, "Why can't you fight as an Indian, why can't you vote as an Indian. Why do you have to tell your community that you have voted against the Modi government?"

Notably, Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane is the son of BJP MP Narayan Rane.

A recent viral video showed him threatening to enter mosques if anyone spoke against religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj, resulting in charges of making provocative speeches and hurting religious sentiments. "We will enter your mosques and hit you one by one. Keep this in mind," he had said.

Ramigiri Maharaj has been accused of making controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad, stated PTI.

Addressing the cases against him, Rane stated, "My every comment has attracted an FIR. It is basically when I am taking the side of my own community, when injustice has been done to them, when they are not allowed to celebrate their festivals in our Hindu Rashtra."

He added, "If that attracts FIR and if I am blamed for taking the side of my own religion, I will be very happy to face any kind of action," he said.

With the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20 and the counting of votes set for November 23, the political landscape is heating up as both Mahayuti and MVA intensify their campaigns for the state's 288 assembly seats.

(With inputs from PTI)