In Maharashtra’s 2024 elections, Nitesh and Nilesh Rane disclose assets in crores, providing insight into their substantial financial standings as they contest assembly seats for BJP and Shiv Sena.

File Pic

Listen to this article Nitesh vs. Nilesh: Who is the wealthier Rane brother? x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Rane brothers compete in Maharashtra’s assembly elections. Nitesh joins BJP; Nilesh represents Shiv Sena. Rane brothers’ assets cross crores in Maharashtra election.

As the state heads into the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, two prominent figures of the Rane family are competing for political control in Sindhudurg. Nitesh and Nilesh Rane, sons of BJP Member of Parliament and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, have filed their poll affidavits, revealing the wealth each brings to the table. Both brothers, despite their shared family legacy, are following divergent political paths and party allegiances, as highlighted in recent declarations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nitesh Rane, the younger of the two, has filed his nomination for the Kankavli Assembly constituency as a BJP candidate, where he has served as an MLA for two consecutive terms. Nilesh, on the other hand, has realigned his political stance, joining the Shiv Sena after previously holding a Lok Sabha seat with the Congress party and later joining the BJP. He now aims to make his mark in the Kudal Assembly constituency.

A comparison of their declared assets sheds light on the differing financial positions of the two brothers. Nitesh has declared movable assets totalling Rs 11,03,82,429, with a substantial portion allocated to mutual funds worth Rs 68,45,238 and fixed deposits of Rs 49,93,405. His wife, Rutuja Nitesh Rane, adds another Rs 6,32,84,697 in movable assets. However, the couple’s liabilities also stand out, with a personal loan of Rs 6,50,37,216. Their combined immovable assets are relatively modest, at just Rs 3,25,278, potentially due to a focus on investments over property holdings.

Meanwhile, Nilesh Rane’s financial disclosures highlight a larger portfolio of movable assets, amounting to Rs 15,04,96,757. This includes Rs 2,80,05,446 in fixed deposits and Rs 3,20,02,381 in mutual funds. His wife, Priyanka Nilesh Rane, has declared Rs 8,62,56,831 in movable assets, further strengthening their financial foundation. Like his younger brother, Nilesh carries a personal loan liability, albeit a lower amount of Rs 2,74,28,407. His immovable assets are somewhat more substantial at Rs 16,65,935, adding diversity to his financial profile.

Politically, these brothers have taken different paths. Nitesh is staying with the BJP, which has a strong presence in Maharashtra and is hoping his ties to the party and his father’s influence will help in Kankavli. Meanwhile, Nilesh’s move to Shiv Sena is a bid to strengthen his position in Kudal, a region with strong family ties.