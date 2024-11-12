Addressing a rally in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, Amit Shah emphasised that for his party, the issue of Kashmir is closer to its hearts than political power

Amit Shah in Ghatkopar on Tuesday evening. Pic/Rane Ashish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has eliminated terrorism and Naxalism from the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while addressing a rally in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Amit Shah said that Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will never be reinstated.

Addressing a rally in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area in Mumbai ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, Amit Shah emphasised that for his party, the issue of Kashmir is closer to its hearts than political power, according to the PTI.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended terrorism and Naxalism from the country," he told the gathering while campaigning for the ruling coalition Mahayuti, of which the BJP is a key member.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose party is an ally of the National Conference, which heads the government in Jammu and Kashmir, he said Article 370, nullified by the BJP-led Centre in August 2019, will never be restored.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that even if his fourth generation comes, Article 370 will not be restored in Jammu and Kashmir," Amit Shah insisted, as per the PTI.

After the abrogation of Article 370, no one in the Union Territory has dared to throw a stone at the government, he said.

Last week, the newly-elected Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution seeking restoration of the erstwhile state's special status.

Amit Shah criticised leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for opposing significant decisions such as the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, removal of Article 370 from J&K and major infrastructure initiatives.

He contended that their support appears limited to coming out with financial aid proposals such as a monthly payment of Rs 15,000 to maulavis (Islamic religious clerics), while they often oppose development projects.

According to a planned schedule, Amit Shah first visited Ghatkopar’s Pant Nagar area to address a rally at the General Arun Kumar Vaidya ground. After that, he is visited Kandivali’s Mahavir Nagar.

Meanwhile, On Monday, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that Due to a planned movement at JVLR & SCLR on November 12 in the evening, vehicular movement is expected to be slow. Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly.

