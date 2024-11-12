Breaking News
Updated on: 12 November,2024 06:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

According to the planned schedule, Amit Shah will first visit Ghatkopar’s Pant Nagar area at 6:10 p.m. to address a campaign event at the General Arun Kumar Vaidya Playground. After that, he is expected to head to Kandivali’s Mahavir Nagar, where he will arrive at Saptah Maidan near Kamla Vihar Sports Club at 7:55 p.m

Traffic on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), which are important routes connecting the western and eastern suburbs, is expected to slow down from Tuesday evening due to the movement of VVIPs in Ghatkopar and Kandivali areas of Mumbai, sources said.


Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Mumbai's Ghatkopar and Kandivali areas as part of the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 campaign.


According to the planned schedule, Amit Shah will first visit Ghatkopar’s Pant Nagar area at 6:10 p.m. to address a campaign event at the General Arun Kumar Vaidya Playground. After that, he is expected to head to Kandivali’s Mahavir Nagar, where he will arrive at Saptah Maidan near Kamla Vihar Sports Club at 7:55 p.m.


On Monday, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that Due to a planned movement at JVLR & SCLR on November 12 in the evening, vehicular movement is expected to be slow. Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, Amit Shah slammed the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand for alleged corruption and coal smuggling and urged voters to strengthen BJP's hands so that 'corrupt leaders are hanged upside down', reported the PTI.

He also announced that the BJP will identify and drive out every infiltrator from the state.

"Coal smuggling will be stopped in Jharkhand if the BJP comes to power...traders need not fear now," Amit Shah said at a BJP rally in the coal belt of Jharia.

He also alleged that "corrupt" Jharkhand leaders who "looted public money will not be spared after the BJP forms the government" in the state.

"We will hang the corrupt leader upside down to straighten them," he claimed.

Amit Shah claimed, "Hemant babu welcomes infiltrators by rolling out the red carpets for them. We will identify and drive out them if the BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand."

Shah alleged that infiltrators were marrying tribal women and grabbing their land.

"Your one vote will decide Jharkhand's destiny. It will also decide whether women will become 'lakhpati' under PM Modi's leadership or Jharkhand corrupt leaders will fill their coffers," Shah said while addressing the rally.

(with PTI inputs)

