Mumbai Police has issued preventive guidelines for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, focusing on maintaining public order and safety around polling stations on November 20

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued guidelines ahead of the voting day in city on November 20 Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

A preventive order issued by the police said that a large number of voters are likely to visit various Polling Stations to exercise their right of voting.

It said that it necessary for the purpose of preventing obstruction, annoyance and injury or risk of obstructing, annoyance and injury to persons lawfully employed and for the purpose of preventing the disturbance of the public tranquility.

The order was issued by Akbar Pathan, Dy. Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mumbai Police and Executive Magistrate specially empowered under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 r/w sub-section (2) of section 10 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

It said that no person not being a candidate in connection with the election for which polling is to take place at a Polling Stations or the accredited agent of such a candidate or an official engaged in connection with the election or any public servant engaged in duty at or in the vicinity of such Polling Stations shall between 6.00 A.M. and 12 midnight on November 20, loiter or join or form any assembly or group of persons of any public through fare, highway road, street lane, bye —lane or any other public place within a distance of one hundred meters radius from any Polling Stations in (1) 152-Borivali (2) 153- Dahisar (3) 154- Magathane (4) 155- Mulund (5) 156- Vikhroli (6) 157- Bhandup (W) (7) 158- Jogeshwari (8) 159-Dindoshi (9) 160-Kandivali (10) 161-Charkop (11) 162- Malad (W) (12) 163- Goregaon (13) 164- Varsova (14) 165-Andheri (W) (15) 166- Andheri (E) (16) 167-Vileparle (17) 168-Chandivali (18) 169- Ghatkopar (W) (19) 170-Ghatkopar (E) (20) 171-Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar (21) 172-Anushakti Nagar (22) 173-Chembur (23) 174-Kurla (24) 175-Kalina (25) 176-Bandra (E) (26) 177-Bandra (W) (27) 178 Dharavi (28) 179-Sion Koliwada (29) 180-Wadala (30) 181-Mahim (31) 182-Worli (32) 183-Shivdi (33) 184-Byculla (34) 185-Malbar Hill (35) 186-Mumbadevi (36) 187-Colaba Mumbai, Assembly constituencies.



It further stated, all intending voters visiting a Polling Stations for the purpose of voting shall form queues in front of the Polling Stations, one for males and another for females, and that each intending voter shall enter the Polling Stations serially in accordance with his or her position in the queue as and when voters are admitted to the Polling Stations in compliance with the directions of the Presiding Officer.

No person other than observers appointed by the Election Commission and authorized election/ police officials shall be allowed to either carry or use mobile phones, wireless sets, etc. in the 100 mtrs perimeter of the Polling Stations described as the "Polling Stations neighbourhood" (Section 130 Representation of People Act 1951) and within the Polling Stations, the order said.

It said, no person shall put election campaign related posters or banners within 100 meters of the Polling Stations and no person shall use loudspeakers, mega phones etc. within 100 meters of the Polling Stations.