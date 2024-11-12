Maharashtra needs the Mahayuti government and only a stable government will be able to make long-term policies for the state, PM Modi said

PM Modi. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra polls: Everyone in MVA fighting for driver's seat, says PM Modi x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that there is constant infighting within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra, with everyone fighting for the driver's seat, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You all are seeing how there is a stampede in the Aghadi. There is a tug-of-war going on in the Aghadi for the post of chief minister," PM Modi said, addressing a rally in Solapur for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

"One party remains busy the whole day in declaring its leader as the chief minister, while other parties and Congress remain busy in rejecting its claim," PM Modi said.

"Those whose condition is like this before the elections, they can never give a stable government to Maharashtra," he said.

"For decades, the Congress governed the country but left many issues unresolved. They kept people preoccupied with various problems. This has become their typical work culture," he said, as per the PTI.

As a result of this approach, the farmers in Maharashtra have suffered for many years, PM Modi said.

"In this region, Congress and its allies failed to address irrigation issues effectively. In contrast, we have focused on resolving these problems. Thanks to our efforts, the water table in several villages in Solapur is now rising," he said, according to the PTI.

PM Modi said the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra completed projects which were delayed for decades.

"Your love and blessings are a perennial source of my energy," he said.

Maharashtra needs the Mahayuti government and only a stable government will be able to make long-term policies for the state, he said.

"The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana for women is on everyone's lips. The opposition has lost sleep over it," PM Modi said, the news agency reported.

Congress' 'shahi parivar' believes it was born to rule India: PM Modi

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Tuesday said that it has always been the mentality of the 'shahi parivar' of Congress that it was born to rule the country, as per the PTI.

"This is the reason that after Independence, the Congress never allowed Dalits, backward classes and Adivasis to progress," PM Modi said, addressing a rally at Chimur in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

"The Congress gets irritated with (the topic of) reservations. In the 1980s, when Rajiv Gandhi led the party, it published an advertisement raising questions over the special rights enjoyed by Dalits, backward classes and Adivasis," PM Modi said, news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)