Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai on Thursday for a public rally organised by the Mahayuti alliance at Shivaji Park in Dadar. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and top BJP leaders from the state will address the rally.

The rally is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance's final push ahead of the Maharashtra elections 2024 on November 20.

What time is PM Modi's rally in Mumbai?

According to the BJP, PM Modi will likely address a public rally at Shivaji Park at around 5 pm.

Besides Mumbai, PM Modi is also expected to hold meetings in Sambhajinagar and Panvel. Today's rally is the latest in the series of PM Modi's campaigns in Maharashtra, which began on November 8. The last rally was in Pune, on Tuesday, November 12, at SP College grounds.

Directives for PM Modi's rally in Mumbai:

“We are anticipating a crowd of almost 1.20 lakh to attend the gathering at Shivaji Park. Public attending the venue, have been directed not to carry any bags, food, or water bottles. We have arranged for disposable paper glasses and will be providing water inside the venue. The crowd is expected to take their seats between 4-4.30 pm and the prime minister would address the gathering around 5.45 pm onwards (time may change a bit, as per schedule),” said Manoj Kotak, BJP leader and former Member of Parliament.

Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a notification stating that certain roads will be designated as no-parking zones and will have traffic diversions. This measure is due to the expected increase in vehicles from the Western and Eastern Express Highways heading toward Shivaji Park, carrying a large number of attendees.

Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions:

The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the day amid tight security.

Mumbai Police said in a statement on X, “Bharatiya Janata Party is going to organise a ‘Public Meeting’ on Thursday on 14h of November 2024 at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West), Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, many supporters and party followers from all over Maharashtra are likely to participate in the public rally, informed Mumbai Traffic Police.”

In its advisory, the Mumbai Traffic Police shut off several roads and imposed parking restrictions in part of the city. The advisory will remain in place from 10am to midnight on November 14.

Mumbai Police travel advisory: No parking on these roads

1. SVS Road From Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) to Hari Om junction.

2. Entire Kelakar Road South and Keluskar Road North, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

3. Entire M. B. Raut Mary, Shivaji Prak Dadar.

4. Pandurang Naik Marg (Road no 5) Shivaji Prak, Dadar.

5. Dadasahch Rege Marg, Shivaji Prik, Dadar.

6. Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg-From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 to Shitaladevi road, Shivaji Prak, Dadar.

7. Road From Gadkari Junction, Deder to Shobha Hotel, Mahim.

8. N. C. Kelkar Road From Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

9. Kataria Road From Ganga Vihar Justion to Asawari Janction, Mahim.

10. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road From Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction, Dadar West.

11. Tilak Road From Korwal Garden Circle, Dadar (West) to R.A. Kidwai Road, Matunga East

12. Khan Abdul Gararkhan Road: From Sealink road to J. K. Kapur Chwak upto Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk

13. Thadani Road: From Poddar Hospital junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk.

14. Dr. Annie besant Road: From Poddar Hospital junction to Dr. Narayan Hardikar Junction.

Further, vehicular traffic will be obstructed on S.V.S. Road North Bound, from Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction, and on S.V.S. Road South Bound. Traffic disturbances are expected on routes around the Airport to Dadar, as well as the Sea Link.