The police have also said that vehicular traffic will be regulated and will be diverted only if needed. REPRESENTATION PIC/ISTOCK

A host of election-related rallies in the city has led the traffic department to issue a list of road diversions in the coming days. Mostly, routes in Bandra and Dadar will be diverted. For starters, BJP has organised a jahir sabha on November 14 at Shivaji Park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devandra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar are expected to address the rally. In view of the rally, the traffic department has issued temporary restrictions which would come into force from 10 am on November 14 to midnight.

The police have also said that vehicular traffic will be regulated and will be diverted only if needed. In addition to this, the traffic department has also imposed temporary restrictions in Bandra to facilitate smooth and secure traffic movement in the area, the police said. For Khar West, the temporary restrictions will come into effect from November 18 to November 23.

Citizens advised to take note and plan accordingly:

No parking zones:

1. S V S Road: From Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) to Hari Om junction

2. Entire Keluskar Road South and Keluskar Road North, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

3. Entire M B Raut Marg, Shivaji Park Dadar.

4. Pandurang Naik Marg (Road no 5) Shivaji Park, Dadar

5. Dadasaheb Rege Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

6. Lt Dilip Gupte Marg -: From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 to Shitaladevi road, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

7. L J Road:- From Gadkari Junction, Dadar to Shobha Hotel, Mahim.

8. N C Kelkar Road :- From Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction, Shivaji park, Dadar.

9. T H Kataria Road-: From Ganga Vihar Junction to Asawari Junction, Mahim.

10. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road -: From Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction, Dadar (East).

11. Tilak Road: From Kotwal Garden Circle, Dadar (West) to R A Kidwai road, Matunga (East).

12. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road: From Sea Link Road to J K Kapur Chwak up to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk.

13. Thadani Road: From Poddar Hospital junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk.

14. Dr Annie Besant Road: From Poddar Hospital junction to Dr Narayan Hardikar Junction.

15. Vehicular traffic from S V S Road Northbound-: From Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction will be diverted to Siddhivinayak Junction and vehicular traffic from S.V.S Road southbound will be diverted to Gokhale Road or N C Kelkar Road if necessary.



The traffic department has issued parking spaces for the participants of the rally, they are as follows:

1. Buses parking on the entire Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim railway station up to Tilak Bridge

2. Buses parking on the entire Reti Bandar, Mahim Junction.

3. Buses parking on the entire Lady Jehangir Road, Ruia Junction up to Five Garden St. Joseph School, Matunga.

4. Buses parking on the entire Nathalal Parikh road, St. Joseph school up to Khalsa College, Matunga.

5. Buses parked on the entire R.A.K. 4 Road from Arora junction, Lijat papad junction up to AIDS hospital.

6. Buses parking at Lodha PPL Parking, Senapati Bapat road Lower Parel. Cars parking at Kamgar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Marg) Elphinstone Cars parking at Kohinoor PPL parking, Shivaji Park, Dadar

7. Cars parking at India Bull Finance Center PPL parking, Elphinstone,

8. Cars parking at Raheja PPL Parking, Sudam Kalu Ahire Road, Worli.

9. Buses parking at Pandurang Budhkar Marg from Glaxo Junction to Kurne Chowk.

10. Cars parking at Pandurang Budhkar Marg From Glaxo Junction to Deepak Talkies Junction.

11.Buses parking at Sudam Kalu Ahire Road (Doordarshan Lane)

12. Cars parking at Narayan Hardikar Marg From Hardikar Junction to Sacred Heart High School.

13. Buses parking at Sasmira Road (Worli Bus Depot area).

No parking zones in Khar in the following areas

On the 17th road: From Chitrakar Dhurandhar Marg Junction to South Avenue Junction for all types of vehicles.

On the 18th Road: “No Parking” from Chitrakar Dhurandhar Marg Khar to Junction to South Avenue Junction for all types of vehicles.

On the 19th Road: “No Parking” from Chitrakar Dhurandhar Marg Junction to South Avenue Junction for all types of vehicles.

On the 20th Road: “No Parking” from Chitrakar Dhurandhar Marg Junction to South Avenue Junction for all types of vehicles.