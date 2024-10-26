Authorities have allowed the hawkers to ply trade in the area for Diwali on humanitarian grounds

The area outside the railway station in Dadar West after hawkers returned. PICS/RAJENDRA B. AKLEKAR

The hawkers at Dadar station are back. The station area had been cleared out a few months ago, but as Diwali is around the corner, hawkers have been allowed to sit here on humanitarian grounds. However, this is causing trouble for pedestrians and vehicles. The hawkers claim that if the municipal corporation had designated a hawkers’ zone, they would not have to sit on the streets.

Dadar, a central location, is highly congested. After repeated remarks by the Bombay High Court, the BMC started taking action against hawkers sitting within the 150-metre periphery of railway stations. The Dadar West side of the railway station remained hawker-free for the past few months, with a BMC vehicle stationed under the Keshavsut flyover.



The area had been clear of hawkers for the past few months. File pic

But as Diwali approaches, the roads outside Dadar station started filling with hawkers. The BMC vehicle is still stationed at the spot in the morning, but as it leaves, the hawkers start setting up shop on roads with vegetables, fruits, flowers and other items for the festival. Vinod Almeida, a regular commuter, said, “We are not against anyone’s livelihood, but we don’t get space to walk outside the station. What are our rights as pedestrians? The issue has been pending for decades and now there has to be some solution for this never-ending problem.”

While the commuters are currently unhappy with the situation, there is another side to the story. After facing regular action at the hands of the cops, vendors requested the BMC and police to allow those who have been doing business in the area for the past four decades to ply their trade. “We have been allowed for Diwali on humanitarian grounds. A few come from as far as Nagpur and Nashik with local items to sell in the market here and return to their hometown after Diwali,” said a hawker on condition of anonymity.

“The BMC gave us recognition after the survey and recommended us for the prime minister’s loan scheme, but refuses to allow us to work. The BMC even conducted an election for the Town Vending Committee, but the whole process has been halted. If the authorities had allotted us a specific zone, we would have never sat on the streets,” another hawker said. Meanwhile, BMC officials from G North ward said that action is being taken just like before. Ajitkumar Ambi, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward, did not respond to calls and text messages.