A senior inspector of Bangur Nagar Police Station in Mumbai organised a Diwali 2024 event for divyang students at Sanskardham Vidyalaya for the Hearing-Impaired in Goregaon
Senior Inspector Anil Thakere distributed gifts to students of Sanskardham Vidyalaya in Goregaon
In a heartfelt festive celebration, Senior Inspector Anil Thakere of Bangur Nagar Police Station organised a Diwali 2024 event for divyang (differently abled) students at Sanskardham Vidyalaya for the Hearing-Impaired in Goregaon, Mumbai, on Friday afternoon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Thakere distributed gifts to students, creating a memorable experience for them.
“This was the first time a police officer visited the school to spend time with the children, encourage them, and give them gifts. The children were overjoyed,” Geeta Shejwal, principal of Sanskardham Vidyalaya, stated. She added that around 40 students, ranging from pre-primary to Class 7, participated in the programme, which brought immense joy to the young participants.