A senior inspector of Bangur Nagar Police Station in Mumbai organised a Diwali 2024 event for divyang students at Sanskardham Vidyalaya for the Hearing-Impaired in Goregaon

Senior Inspector Anil Thakere distributed gifts to students of Sanskardham Vidyalaya in Goregaon

Listen to this article Mumbai cop celebrates Diwali 2024 with divyang students of Goregaon school x 00:00

In a heartfelt festive celebration, Senior Inspector Anil Thakere of Bangur Nagar Police Station organised a Diwali 2024 event for divyang (differently abled) students at Sanskardham Vidyalaya for the Hearing-Impaired in Goregaon, Mumbai, on Friday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thakere distributed gifts to students, creating a memorable experience for them.

“This was the first time a police officer visited the school to spend time with the children, encourage them, and give them gifts. The children were overjoyed,” Geeta Shejwal, principal of Sanskardham Vidyalaya, stated. She added that around 40 students, ranging from pre-primary to Class 7, participated in the programme, which brought immense joy to the young participants.