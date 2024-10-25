Breaking News
Bomb threats to airlines skyrocket
Mumbai Police's 'Lady Singham' accused of harassment, illegal detention
IIT-Bombay set to undertake Rs 2,000-cr expansion
Mumbai roads turn pink to push for breast cancer awareness
Mumbai Police dog Oskar, who detected bomb near Antilia, retires from force
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai cop celebrates Diwali 2024 with divyang students of Goregaon school

Mumbai cop celebrates Diwali 2024 with divyang students of Goregaon school

Updated on: 25 October,2024 07:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

A senior inspector of Bangur Nagar Police Station in Mumbai organised a Diwali 2024 event for divyang students at Sanskardham Vidyalaya for the Hearing-Impaired in Goregaon

Mumbai cop celebrates Diwali 2024 with divyang students of Goregaon school

Senior Inspector Anil Thakere distributed gifts to students of Sanskardham Vidyalaya in Goregaon

Listen to this article
Mumbai cop celebrates Diwali 2024 with divyang students of Goregaon school
x
00:00

In a heartfelt festive celebration, Senior Inspector Anil Thakere of Bangur Nagar Police Station organised a Diwali 2024 event for divyang (differently abled) students at Sanskardham Vidyalaya for the Hearing-Impaired in Goregaon, Mumbai, on Friday afternoon. 


Thakere distributed gifts to students, creating a memorable experience for them.


“This was the first time a police officer visited the school to spend time with the children, encourage them, and give them gifts. The children were overjoyed,” Geeta Shejwal, principal of Sanskardham Vidyalaya, stated. She added that around 40 students, ranging from pre-primary to Class 7, participated in the programme, which brought immense joy to the young participants.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news goregaon mumbai police

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK