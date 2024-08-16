Mumbai: Dadar station revamp hits phase two

Platform 9 to get major upgrade; GRP station to be relocated, toilet block to be removed and a new deck to be added

Dadar’s platform number 9

The Dadar railway station work, triggered by a mid-day report, is now entering phase two. Here are the details of the plan: With the widening of the narrow platform and the completion of the double discharge, the next phase involves widening the existing platform nine and adding a deck above it. This will also require the relocation of the GRP police station on the platform.

Following a series of articles by mid-day highlighting the railway police’s struggle to manage the crowd at the slow line platforms at Central Railway Dadar’s narrow platform, CR’s Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajneesh Goyal promised not only to widen the platform but also to create a master plan for the station to increase space for passengers, including other platforms.



Dadar’s platform 9 ends abruptly

Under the decongestion plan, the slow line platform has now been widened. Additionally, the fast train platforms 10/11 at Dadar have been converted into double discharge platforms, allowing commuters to board trains from either side. Removing all stalls on platform 10 has also been a key step in managing the crowd at Dadar station. This improvement has significantly eased congestion. “With these works now complete, the next step is to further widen platform nine at the Mumbai CSMT end and build a deck over it,” said a top official.

“At present, Dadar’s platform nine ends abruptly at the CSMT end with the Government Railway Police station, a toilet block, some old debris, and a small garden. The new plan includes relocating the police station, removing the toilet block, clearing the space, and connecting the platform. The widening was also completed at Thane, which will help create a seamless platform nine with more space for commuters and an elevated deck above it,” he added. It may be recalled that at Thane, the challenging task of widening the platform 5/6 by 2 to 3 metres across its length was completed in a 63-hour block.

What’s in the plan

>> Relocation of utilities

>> Relocation of the police station

>> Removal of the garden patch

>> Widening of platform 9

>> Making platform 9 seamless

>> Building an elevated deck above it