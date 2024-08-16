The agreement was signed by Ashwini Bhide, IAS, Managing Director of MMRC, and Sandeep Donde, Microscan's Managing Director.

MMRC MD Ashwini Bhide during review of progress of the balance works at MIDC & Aarey Depot/ X

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has signed a 15-year licence agreement with Microscan Infocommtech Pvt Ltd, a leading network technology and fibre infrastructure services provider, to build an underground optical fibre network along Mumbai Metro Line 3. The arrangement permits Microscan to use MMRC's existing optic fibre cables (OFCs) and lay new cables along the 33.5 km subterranean tunnels.

The agreement was signed by Ashwini Bhide, IAS, Managing Director of MMRC, and Sandeep Donde, Microscan's Managing Director. Other significant personnel from MMRC and Microscan attended the signing event. This collaboration is expected to result in a solid digital fibre infrastructure along the metro line.

Microscan won a competitive bidding procedure that included seven large OFC infrastructure firms. The company already has a comparable licence for Mumbai Metro Line 1, and this new arrangement boosts the city's communication network.

Ashwini Bhide underlined that the MMRC's goal is to maximise non-fare revenue to keep passenger rates low and attract more commuters to use the Metro.

“MMRC is keen to maximise non-fare revenue, to keep the passengers' fares affordable and to help more commuters to shift from private to Mumbai Metro. The OFC network with a dedicated RoW will make Mumbai communication more robust and resilient," said Ashwini Bhide (IAS), Managing Director, MMRC.

The MMRC expects to collect roughly Rs 200 crore per year from non-fare revenue services. The first phase of Mumbai Metro route 3, from Aarey to BKC, is nearing completion, and the full route will connect 27 stations between Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade.