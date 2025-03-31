Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope. File Pic

Horoscope today, April 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 1.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Accept small delays with a calm mind; everyone faces this at some point in time. Seek out trustworthy friends who give correct advice without having an agenda.

Cosmic tip: Make actions speak louder than words.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Staying away from ego games while interacting with colleagues is best. Don’t allow irritants at work to interfere with focus required in a job.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get affected with family drama or dynamics.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Avoid a link-up as this will be unnecessarily stressful later on. Some may need calcium supplements on doctor’s advice. Follow it.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow your mind to be swayed by other people’s moods.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Listen to advice. Delegating work regularly helps get more done.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be over possessive or allow anyone else to be so towards you. Trust is the most important aspect in a relationship.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Tactfully letting a person know boundaries work for you is better than seething inwards. Some singles are ready for a commitment.

Cosmic tip: Keep thoughts and actions positive as these begin new karmic cycles.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A karmic stalemate ends and life moves ahead smoothly. Problems remain problems only if you let them.

Cosmic tip: Focus on what you can do instead of what you can’t manage as of now.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Several meetings are fixed, but don’t allow personal problems to distract. Keep the focus. You plan on having an early night today if possible.

Cosmic tip: Exercise or meditate to keep the inner peace.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A karmic cycle of restrictions warns against being too frank (be diplomatic). A negotiable contract leaves you confused.

Cosmic tip: Remember, the kind of energy you send out into the world comes back threefold.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Work, with all its pressures and deadlines is fine; make time for friends too. A karmic cycle of recognition makes work worth it.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this less stressful time as there’s respite from unavoidable responsibility.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A job offer received is unwelcome. Health is good. Be aware of relevance about why you’ve reached karmic crossroads.

Cosmic tip: Work through karmic debts happily to see an immediate result on life in general.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

You’ve maintained a new diet for a while; it now begins showing positive results. Parents are proud of your achievements.

Cosmic tip: Do change what needs changing instead of holding onto past habits.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

By being ethical about decisions, you erase past karmas; then receiving karmic justice feels good and something worked towards.

Cosmic tip: Be discreet and sensitive towards friends if asked for candid and impartial advice.