Mumbai: MMRC begins charging of 8 coaches of first prototype train for Metro-3 corridor

Updated on: 16 August,2022 07:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Eight coaches of the first prototype train for Metro-3 Corridor


The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) celebrated Independence Day by initiating High Voltage Charging (25KV) of the eight coaches of the first prototype train for the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 Corridor.


Charging of every train is a daily and never-ending activity and after charging the train at high voltage of 25 KV AC, static functionality tests of all the sub-systems, such as functioning of air-conditioners, communication system including speakers, public address system etc. of the train will be taken up. It is only after successful completion of these tests the train will be ready for the dynamic design proving trials.

After receiving the eight coaches from SriCity, Andhra Pradesh, a battery-operated rail-cum-road Shunter – the first procurement for MMRC Car Depot – has successfully formed the first 8-car prototype train at the temporary facility – Train Delivery and Testing Track area – in Sariput Nagar, Aarey.  


The Corporation expects to begin Initial Design proving Trial runs of the train in the last week of this month in the 3-km stretch of the MML3 tunnel from the temporary facility to Marol Naka Metro Station. 

