Updated on: 16 August,2024 08:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

"Project Mumbai, supported by the Central Railway and Western Railway, has initiated India's largest citizen-led public art initiative to beautify 29 bustling railway stations of Mumbai within 60 days," said Shishir Joshi, founder and Chief Executive of Project Mumbai.

Representative image

In one of India's largest citizen-led public art initiatives, twenty-nine of Mumbai's railway stations will be beautified by citizen participation in 60 days. Project Mumbai which is organising this event has invited volunteers for the project. The city's railway network is considered the lifeline of this bustling megapolis with lakhs commuting by local trains every day.


"Project Mumbai, supported by the Central Railway and Western Railway has initiated India's largest citizen-led public art initiative - to beautify 29 bustling railway stations of Mumbai within 60 days," said Shishir Joshi, founder and Chief Executive of the award-winning not-for-profit Project Mumbai.



"From school children to the elderly, to corporate citizens. We are also taking this opportunity to enlist artists from the outskirts of Mumbai, for whom, this artwork will be a lifeline–for their livelihood," Joshi said.


"In the last few weeks, teams comprising railway personnel, station officials and Project Mumbai have identified all stations that require a touch of art, mapped the paintable areas, measured them and created designs which are befitting a critical aspect of Mumbai–its lifeline the suburban railway network. In due course, the paintable areas will be cleaned, (July-August) whitewashed, and made paintable, (August-September) followed by the drawing of designs on each paintable surface area (September 2024) which will be followed by the kickoff of the initiative on October 2 to October 8, 2024," he added.


To participate: https://bit.ly/projectmumbaihamarastationhamarishaan


The list of 29 Central & Western Railway Stations

Andheri

Bandra

Borivali

Chunabhatti

Churchgate

Cotton Green

Currey Road

Dadar

Dahisar

Dockyard Road

Goregaon

Kalva

Kandivali

Khar Road

Kings Circle

Kopar

Lower Parel

Mahalaxmi

Mahim Junction

Masjid Bunder

Matunga Road

Mumbai Central

Nahur

Ram Mandir

Reay Road

Santacruz

Sewri

Thakurli

Tilaknagar

