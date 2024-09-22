Breaking News
Former BJP corporator calls for fresh appointments to Town Vending Committee

Updated on: 22 September,2024 06:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

BMC headquarters. File Pic

Former BJP corporator Makrand Narvekar has urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to appoint new representatives to the Town Vending Committee (TVC).


Makrand Narvekar expressed concern that the current members, including representatives from Area Local Management (ALM) and various NGOs, have been in place for eight years without any fresh appointments.



In a letter addressed to BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani, Narvekar has highlighted the need for new perspectives and voices on the committee, which plays a crucial role in managing street vending in the city.


He stated that fresh appointments would better reflect the current needs and challenges faced by vendors and the community.

"If the BMC does not invite fresh applications for the Town Vending Committee, we will be compelled to take legal action," Narvekar stated.

BJP brihanmumbai municipal corporation

