A total of 237 candidates have been finalised for Vendor committee elections and out of these, 190 are men and 47 are women

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that Town vending committee elections will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 in Mumbai, an official statement said.

The BMC said that the elections would be held for eight different vendor committees in Mumbai which include one apex committee for the entire city and seven zone-specific committees and each would be consisting of one committee.

The statement said that a total of 237 candidates have been finalised for Vendor committee elections. Out of these, 190 are men and 47 are women.

The final list of candidates was released on Tuesday evening.

"The elections will cover a total of 64 seats across the eight committees. There are 10 seats with no candidates. For 17 seats, only one candidate has applied, so these positions will be filled unopposed," the official statement said.

It said that in line with the provisions of the Central Government’s Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 and the Maharashtra Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Rules, 2016, BMC is forming these committees. The election process for the vendor committees had begun on August 5 this year.

Breakdown of the candidates for each zone:

Apex Committee: Out of 33 applications, valid nominations include Scheduled Castes (3), Other Backward Classes (4), Minority Women Reserved (2), Disabled Women Reserved (2), General Category (19), and General Category Women Reserved (3). No nominations were received for the Scheduled Tribes category, leaving that seat vacant.

Zone 1: There are 41 candidates. The categories include Scheduled Castes (1), Minority Women Reserved (3), Disabled (2), General (31), and General Women Reserved (4). The Scheduled Castes position will be filled unopposed, while the Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes categories have no candidates.

Zone 2: There are 40 candidates. Categories include General (28), General Women Reserved (5), Scheduled Castes (3), and Disabled (3). The Other Backward Classes (Women) position has been filled unopposed, while the Scheduled Tribes and Minority categories have no candidates.

Zone 3: There are 24 candidates. Five positions (Scheduled Castes Women Reserved, Scheduled Tribes, Minority Women Reserved, General Women Reserved, Other Backward Classes) have been filled unopposed. The remaining categories include Disabled (2) and General (17).

Zone 4: There are 33 candidates. Categories include Scheduled Castes (2), Minority (4), Disabled Women Reserved (2), General (17), and General Women Reserved (8). The Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes categories have no candidates.

Zone 5: There are 27 candidates. Categories include Scheduled Castes Women Reserved (1), Other Backward Classes Women Reserved (2), Minority (4), Disabled (1), General (18), and General Women Reserved (1). The positions for Scheduled Castes Women Reserved, Disabled, and General Women Reserved are filled unopposed. The Scheduled Tribes category has no candidates.

Zone 6: There are 22 candidates. Categories include Scheduled Castes Women Reserved (1), Scheduled Tribes (1), Disabled (5), General (13), General Women Reserved (1), and Minority (1). The positions for Scheduled Castes Women Reserved, Scheduled Tribes, General Women Reserved, and Minority are filled unopposed. The Other Backward Classes (Women Reserved) position is vacant.

Zone 7: There are 17 candidates. Categories include Scheduled Castes (1), Other Backward Classes (1), Minority (1), Disabled (2), General Women Reserved (2), and General (10). The positions for Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, and Minority are filled unopposed. The Scheduled Tribes category has no candidates.

According to the official statement, Mumbai has 32,415 registered voters for these elections with Zone 1 having 7,686, Zone 2- 5,303, Zone 3- 4,668, Zone 4- 7,501,

Zone 5- 2,160, Zone 6- 3,033 and Zone 7 has 2,064 voters.

The BMC said that thee will be around 67 polling centers across the city. Voting will take place on August 29 and it will begin at 7:00 am. The voting will go on till 5:00 pm and the counting of votes and announcement of results will occur on the same evening after officially closing the polling on the day.

The final voter list can be accessed on the BMC website and at each ward office.