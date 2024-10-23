The officials said that the commissioning of electronic interlocking will enhance safety by eliminating manual errors, thanks to its fail-safe operations

Mahim railway station and yard has gone 'automatic' after the non-interlocking work was successfully completed during night block on October 21 and 22.

The officials said that the commissioning of electronic interlocking will enhance safety by eliminating manual errors, thanks to its fail-safe operations. With faster decision-making and automated route setting and signal management, efficiency will be increased.

This will lead to fewer signal failures, reduced maintenance, and improved train operations, they said.

The officials further said that the Westrace-make electronic interlocking system has been commissioned at Mahim with 66 routes, 32 signals,17 points, patching of 77 track circuits, 2 IPS with conventional supply along with auto changeover facility, fire alarm system, connectivity with train management system and electronic interlocking, shifting of indicator, passenger announcements, control phones and telecom facilities from old Route Relay Interlocking to new Electronic Interlocking building.