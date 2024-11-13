In an undated letter, Eknath Shinde said it is but natural for party workers to respond in the same tone and tenor used by their political rivals

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked Shiv Sena workers to be cautious in their utterances, particularly while referring to women, during the campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, reported news agency PTI.

In an undated letter, Eknath Shinde said it is but natural for party workers to respond in the same tone and tenor used by their political rivals, reported PTI.

"One has to learn to differentiate between being aggressive and being uncouth," Shinde said, reported PTI.

The campaign for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 has been marred by some loose remarks by political leaders targeted at women which prompted the Election Commission to step in and warn the errant leaders of stern action, reported PTI.

Maharashtra goes to polls on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Man obstructs CM Shinde's convoy, calls him traitor

The video of a man trying to obstruct Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's convoy and calling him 'gaddar' (traitor) for splitting the Shiv Sena and siding with BJP for power, has gone viral in social media, creating buzz in political circles, a week before the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, reported PTI.

The video is from Mumbai's Sakinaka area, where the young man, Santosh Katke, sought to disrupt Shinde's convoy by waving black flags and called Shinde "gaddar", prompting Shinde to halt his convoy and step out, reported PTI.

The incident, which took place outside Congress candidate and former minister Naseem Khan's office, was captured on video.

Shinde rushed into Khan's office, questioning party workers about the incident and asked whether they condoned such behaviour, reported PTI.

Katke was detained by security personnel and handed over to the police, who let him go after a while, an official said, reported PTI.

On Tuesday, Katke and his father joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) at Matoshree and were felicitated by Uddhav Thackeray, reported PTI.

Santosh Katke told reporters that his pent up anger exploded on seeing Shinde, prompting him to utter those words.

(With inputs from PTI)