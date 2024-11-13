Citizens are advised to take note of venue directives, traffic arrangements, and plan accordingly

Shivaji Park is being readied to welcome PM Narendra Modi who will be addressing a rally today. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Only mobile phones will be allowed to be carried to the Kharghar venue, a directive from Navi Mumbai police states, appealing to people, who intend to visit the Prime Minister Narendra Modi pre-election public gathering today. Contractual workers hired by the local administration were seen hurriedly trimming the trees, fixing the roads and street lights, and even washing the road dividers, before the PM’s visit. Some schools in the vicinity have already informed parents about an early dispersal of students due to anticipated traffic congestion. The rally is expected to start at 3 pm.

Visitors to be screened

Prashant Mohite, DCP Zone II, Panvel, said, “We will be screening all the visitors attending the event thoroughly, and those found carrying any sort of handbags including ladies’ purses, party banners, and water bottles, will be barred from entering the venue. Only mobile phones will be allowed at the venue.”



Workers setting up the shed for the rally

“The local party organisers have ensured that there are adequate drinking water facilities, medical teams and even mobile toilets have been provided at the venue. The venue is covered with German hangar shed, for better ventilation and to prevent any extreme heat-like situation. Even during the afternoon time, the venue is comparatively comfortable to sit in,” said DCP Mohite.

Traffic arrangements



Chairs arranged at the venue where PM Narendra Modi will address the gathering today

“We have notified certain roads, as designated parking for VVIPs closer to the venue, followed by no parking and road diversion in some arterial roads connecting the venue from Kharghar and Taloja. Also, traffic arrangements around the ‘helipad’ Owe Cricket ground to the venue in sector 29, both sides of the road are made without parking,” said Tirupati Kakade, DCP (Traffic). Vijay Rane, Fire Chief said, “We have deployed six fire tenders and twenty additional manpower at the venue other than the staff on each fire tenders.”

BJP candidate speaks

Prashant Thakur, the BJP candidate from Panvel Assembly Constituency said, “This election, our party is banging on the extensive work done by us and considerable growth seen in the constituency between 2019-2024—be it the international airport which would develop large scale employment opportunities and growth. Work on the tunnel connecting Kharghar to Turbhe has started. Metro line connectivity between CBD Belapur to Pendhar, 25 health care centres in the constituency, and development of parks, gardens, etc.”



Trimming of plants on the road dividers by contractual staff

Candidate’s kin speaks

“My wife Leena, has walked the talk, by being with the people of her constituency. Those in power seldom did anything in the larger interest of the common man and they are making tall claims, today. We are confident that the 70 per cent cosmopolitan crowd in our constituency, knows the reality and they will surely cast their votes to their leader, who leads their issues from the front,” said Arun Garad, husband of Leena Garad, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate.

Resident group speaks

“We don't find any contestants giving us our basic requirements like water, roads, footpaths, maintained gardens, etc. Instead, we see contestants busy with their own securities and assurances. I am aware that some societies in Taloja have also put up banners of no water no votes. The Prime Minister's visit is just an eyewash,” said Mangal Kamble, founder and president of Swachh Kharghar Foundation.

Directives for Mumbai Rally

“We are anticipating a crowd of almost 1.20 lakh to attend the gathering at Shivaji Park. Public attending the venue, have been directed not to carry any bags, food, or water bottles. We have arranged for disposable paper glasses and will be providing water inside the venue. The crowd is expected to take their seats between 4-4.30 pm and the prime minister would address the gathering around 5.45 pm onwards (time may change a bit, as per schedule),” said Manoj Kotak, BJP leader and former Member of Parliament.

Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a notification stating that certain roads will be designated as no-parking zones and will have traffic diversions. This measure is due to the expected increase in vehicles from the Western and Eastern Express Highways heading toward Shivaji Park, carrying a large number of attendees.