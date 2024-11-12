Breaking News
Updated on: 12 November,2024 08:23 PM IST  |  Pune
Article 370 did not allow the Constitution of India to be applied in Kashmir. BJP abrogated Article 370 and hoisted the tricolour, PM Modi said in Pune during a rally ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

 Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress is speaking the "Pakistan's language" by seeking to restore Article 370 in Kashmir.


"Nobody can bring back Article 370, we have buried it deep in the ground," PM Modi said, while addressing a rally in Pune, ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.


According to news agency PTI, PM Modi said the country will never agree to the demand for restoration of Article 370, adding, "The Congress has passed a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to again implement Article 370. Those who are showing Constitution books to the country and distributing blank books in Maharashtra, I would like to ask them, they [Congress] have ruled the country for six-seven decades, but why was the Constitution made by Babasaheb Ambedkar not implemented in the whole of India. With the blessings of the people, Modi, your sevak, has buried Article 370 deep into the ground. Article 370 separated Kashmir from India and promoted terrorism and separatism in Kashmir. Article 370 did not allow the Constitution of India to be applied in Kashmir. BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) abrogated Article 370 and hoisted the tricolour. We restored peace in Kashmir and thwarted the plans of the separatists."


He also slammed the Congress government in Karnataka and said the party is looting the people of the state and using that money to fight the Maharashtra polls.

"In Karnataka, Congress lied and urged people to vote for them. They formed the government and were unable to fulfil their promises. Instead, they are running an extortion campaign in Karnataka. Scams are being unearthed every other day. The Congress is looting people in broad daylight. It is alleged that the Congress is using the same money to fight elections in Maharashtra," Modi said. ¿If we want to save Maharashtra, we need to keep Congress at bay," added PM Modi.

Modi said he has been to various areas in Maharashtra and can say with confidence that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will win the state assembly polls and work for speedy development of the state.

"Maharashtra knows that development is possible only with the Mahayuti alliance at the helm," said PM Modi, adding that the pace of the development work in the state under the Mahayuti regime has been unprecedented.

"The two-and-a-half years of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government were spent in stopping our projects. This is the culture of the Congress and its allies," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

