Former Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur. File Pic

BJP leaders from Congress-governed Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, led by former Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on Congress party. They accused the opposition of failing to deliver on its electoral promises in these states, reported news agency PTI.

During a joint press conference, Thakur highlighted the Congress's alleged history of broken promises, particularly in Himachal Pradesh.

He urged Maharashtra voters to support the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming November 20 assembly polls for better governance.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Anurag Thakur lists down Congress' failure

Thakur accused the Congress of making numerous pre-election guarantees but failing to fulfil them after coming to power.

He cited examples such as the party's failure to provide subsidised electricity, financial aid for women, affordable milk, and employment opportunities as promised.

Thakur said the party had promised 300 units of free electricity but imposed a cess on electricity consumption instead and reversed the BJP's scheme of 125 units of free power, stated PTI.

He further said that Congress’ promise of monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 for women and five lakh jobs for the youth remain unfulfilled in Himachal.

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy pointed out the state's financial troubles under Congress rule. He criticised the government's failure to implement key promises, including a Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver for farmers, which 40 per cent of the cultivators had not received.

Reddy further criticised Congress for allegedly failing to provide financial assistance to women under the Mahalaxmi scheme, stating that not a single received the monthly aid of Rs 2,000.

Reddy alleged that Telangana had become the Congress government's ATM, and the party was syphoning off the state's money to fund elections across the country, including Maharashtra, stated PTI.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Union Minister highlights alleged failure of several schemes by Congress

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje raised concerns about Karnataka's financial situation, claiming that the state's debt had increased dramatically to Rs 82,000 crore in just 18 months since Congress took power.

Karandlaje alleged that the free transportation for women scheme, which was one of Congress’ major promises, caused a loss of around Rs 100 crore every month to the Karnataka state transport services causing the government to cease bus operations due to a lack of funds for fuel, maintenance, and staff salaries.

The Union Minister also criticised Congress’ government in Karnataka of mismanaging Gruhalaxmi scheme that provides Rs 2,000 per month to eligible women.

She stated that due to fund shortage, the Karnataka government withheld June and July allowance and had reduced the benefit to just women per family.

The Union Minister further raised concerns on fund diversions meant for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, for other financial commitments, warming Maharashtra could face similar issues if the Congress alliance comes to power.

Karandlaje stated, "Maharashtra, with its strong economy, must be cautious about the track record of the Congress-led governments in Karnataka and Telangana."

The upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with vote counting for all 288 constituencies set to take place on November 23.

In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and with Congress securing 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

(With inputs from PTI)