BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. File Pic

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday criticised Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's alleged 'dog' remarks aimed at BJP leaders, stating that the party views these comments as a sign of Congress' frustration ahead of assembly polls in Maharashtra, reported news agency ANI.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya called the remarks as indicative of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition alliance's declining morale.

"They are going from disappointment to dejection. Sharad Pawar is saying something; Uddhav Thackeray is verbally abusing Election Commission. Now, Rahul Gandhi's Congress is calling the BJP a 'kutta' because opinion polls show a clear majority for Mahayuti. So, I can understand their disappointment," Somaiya told ANI.

The controversy stems from Patole's campaign speech in Akola, where he reportedly said, "I want to ask, will the OBC people of Akola district vote for the BJP who are calling you dogs? It is time to make the BJP a dog now; they have become so arrogant."

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari responded to Patole's comments, calling it an ‘Emergency’ mindset.

Bhandari said, "Nana Patole is frustrated because when he travels on ground, he can understand that the Congress is not going to form a government in Maharashtra. But in his frustration, he has said that he wants to tame the BJP as dogs... This shows the 'Emergency' mindset of the Congress party that it wants to tame its rivals and bring them under control; it wants to file cases against them and silence them. If they come to power in Maharashtra, they will file cases against whoever speaks against them."

Bhandari further added, "That is why we say that Congress wants to damage the Constitution. Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution gives you freedom of speech. I condemn the word used by Nana Patole but it also shows their inferiority complex.”

Additionally, the BJP spokesperson called out “racist” remarks made by Karnataka Congress leader Zameer Ahmed on Monday.

Bhandari said, “Yesterday, Karnataka Congress leader Zameer Ahmed used the term 'kaala' for his rival. It is a racist term. Today, they are using the term 'kutta'...I can understand the frustration of Nana Patole. When they are not forming their government, they get frustrated and say absurd things."

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with vote counting on November 23.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), is challenging the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

(With inputs from ANI)