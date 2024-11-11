BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari sharply criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing Congress of opposing Sanatana Dharma and promoting anti-Hindu sentiments. Bhandari’s remarks follow Kharge’s recent comments on religious figures in politics, further intensifying the BJP-Congress dispute on religious identity in politics.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pradeep Bhandari launched a strong criticism of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, following his remarks on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to ANI, Bhandari accused Congress of adopting an "anti-Hindu" stance, claiming that the party objects to all things associated with 'Sanatana Dharma'.

In an interview with ANI, Bhandari specifically referenced Kharge’s past language, such as his use of terms like "saffron terrorism" during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) administration, arguing this reflects a longstanding hostility. "Mallikarjun Kharge harbours hatred towards Sanatana Dharma and dislikes saffron," Bhandari stated, "which is why he used terms like saffron terrorism when Congress was in power. Congress has an issue with everything tied to Sanatana Dharma."

Expanding on this accusation, Bhandari argued that Congress dislikes the BJP’s promotion of unity through slogans like Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Ek rahenge to safe rahenge’ (Together we are safe). "What Kharge has said reinforces Congress as an anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatan party... seeking only to appease their Muslim voter base," he continued.

In a related response, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that Congress’s "DNA" is "anti-Hindu" and "anti-Sanatan." Poonawalla, according to ANI, challenged Congress on Kharge's comments regarding religious figures and sadhus in politics.

"This is the true philosophy and DNA of Congress, which is anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan," Poonawalla stated. "They now suggest that those wearing 'gerua' or saffron, the clothing of a sadhu, should not enter politics. But would they ever make such statements regarding Maulanas or Maulvis?" Poonawalla argued that Congress’s stance reflects selective bias, alleging that the party has often used terms like "saffron terrorism" and "Hindu terror" to disparage Hindu beliefs while abstaining from similar language about other faiths.

On Sunday, Kharge had taken a pointed jab at Adityanath during an election rally in Maharashtra, though he did not mention the Chief Minister by name. Addressing the rally under the banner of 'Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan' (Save the Constitution Convention), Kharge critiqued leaders who present themselves as sadhus while simultaneously engaging in politics and even holding office.

According to ANI, Kharge remarked, "Many leaders live under the guise of sadhus and have become politicians. Some have even risen to the position of chief ministers. They wear 'gerua' (saffron) clothes but have no hair on their heads… I would say to the BJP, either wear white clothes as politicians or, if you’re a sanyasi, wear 'gerua' and stay out of politics. On the one hand, you wear saffron clothes, and on the other, you use divisive slogans like 'batoge toh katogey' (If we divide, we will be cut). This is spreading hatred and dividing people.”

Kharge further criticised the BJP, according to ANI, asserting that the party's recent slogans aim to sow division rather than unity. He questioned the BJP’s narrative that the country is in danger and argued that if any threat exists, it is from the BJP-RSS. "These are the people who talk about division and violence from morning to night," Kharge said. Reflecting on Congress's past, he added, "We have always worked to keep the country united. Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life to preserve this unity."

This exchange underscores the rising tensions between the BJP and Congress in the run-up to state elections, with both parties striving to assert their narrative on national unity and religious identity. According to ANI, the BJP's representatives have accused Congress of exploiting religion for votes, while Congress maintains that the BJP's rhetoric endangers social harmony by promoting divisive ideologies.

(With inputs from ANI)