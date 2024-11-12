Suspended Congress rebel Aba Bagul, from Parvati constituency, questions party leadership’s silence until November 10, after being denied a ticket. Bagul accuses senior leaders of undermining Congress, vowing to resume campaigning soon despite hospitalisation.

Aba Bagul. Pic/X

After being suspended from the Congress party for anti-party activities, Aba Bagul, a rebel candidate from Parvati assembly constituency, broke his silence on Monday and questioned the party leadership. Bagul, who was denied a ticket from Parvati Assembly Constituency of Pune city asked why senior leaders had not approached him before the deadline for withdrawal of candidatures on November 4.

"Why were they silent until November 10? The last date was November 4 (for withdrawal of candidatures) before that did you meet anyone (referring to rebel candidate), did you try to convince them (to withdraw their nomination)?" Aba Bagul said while speaking to ANI. Bagul also expressed his disappointment about being promised a ticket for four years, only to be overlooked by senior leaders of the party. He claimed that senior leaders in the state were attempting to weaken the Congress party, stating, "You were appointed to manage the Congress; do not try to become its owner."

Currently hospitalized, Bagul said that he would resume campaigning soon. With the election date approaching, political campaigning in Maharashtra is intensifying. The Parvati Assembly Constituency seat was alloted to collation partner NCP SP where Ashwini Kadam fielded as candidate. She lost thrice on the seat against BJPs Madhuri Misal.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), aims to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

One of the most closely watched contests will be in Baramati, where NCP leader Ajit Pawar is set to face his nephew, Yugendra Pawar. Yugendra is the son of Ajit Pawar's younger brother, Shrinivas Pawar. Baramati was also a high-profile constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Sunetra Pawar contested against Supriya Sule. The latter emerged victorious, winning by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place on November 20, votes will be counted on November 23. In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

