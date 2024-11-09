Rakesh Shetty, the Congress candidate for northeast Mumbai, shares his plans to tackle pressing issues in Mulund, including infrastructure strain, redevelopment, and environmental concerns

In the lead-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rakesh Shetty, the Congress party’s representative for northeast Mumbai, outlines his agenda for Mulund. Shetty addresses critical concerns, from the impacts of rapid redevelopment to the need for improved infrastructure, aiming to bring about meaningful changes in the suburb. Here are the highlights of his interview:

Dharavi rehabilitation and infrastructure strain

The redevelopment of Dharavi is a major issue, with Shetty criticising the current government’s land allocation policies. He argues that providing prime land to industrialists undercuts local needs and risks overwhelming Mulund's civic infrastructure.

Shetty’s View: Mulund’s amenities are already stretched, supporting 300,000 people but potentially needing to accommodate up to 600,000, leading to “chaos” and possible environmental hazards, including flooding from salt pan developments.

Action Plan: Shetty vows to oppose this rehabilitation project to protect Mulund’s residents and environment.



Public amenities and essential services

Residents have expressed frustration with poor maintenance and inadequate facilities, especially around the station area.

Shetty’s priority: He commits to fast-tracking the construction of essential amenities, such as the long-awaited foot overbridge and public restrooms.

Citizen-centric approach: Shetty highlights the removal of basic facilities near the station as a pressing issue and pledges to improve these amenities if elected.

Public Transport and Connectivity

The lack of efficient transport is a daily challenge for Mulund’s working population, with persistent congestion and delayed metro construction.

Improvement goals: Shetty acknowledges the need for better bus services and supports local calls for a new metro station near R Mall.

Healthcare facilities: He promises to expedite the delayed construction of V D Savarkar Hospital and expand healthcare facilities, addressing long-standing gaps in medical infrastructure.



Environmental concerns and green spaces

With pollution and water shortages increasingly impacting residents, Shetty intends to prioritise sustainable development.

Environmental focus: Shetty aims to expand green spaces and address Mulund’s water and pollution issues directly in the Assembly.

Public Parks and Open Spaces: He supports the development of community parks and recreational areas, considering them vital for residents’ well-being.



Redevelopment and housing challenges

The surge in private and SRA redevelopment projects has led to mid-construction stalls and disruptions, especially affecting those in cessed and pagdi system buildings.

Shetty’s approach: Acknowledging Mulund’s historically organised layout, Shetty proposes an intervention plan for stalled projects to ensure residents’ security and continuity.

Focus on affordable housing: He highlights the importance of supporting residents impacted by halted redevelopment, ensuring timely project completion and fair housing practices.



Rakesh Shetty’s platform focuses on addressing the complex issues faced by Mulund’s residents. With a focus on balanced development, improved public services, and environmental sustainability, Shetty presents himself as a leader committed to advocating for Mulund’s long-term welfare in the Maharashtra Assembly.