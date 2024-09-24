Save green spaces, save your own life

With reference to this particular road, it is vital that all options be explored before disturbing the green belt. We need to learn the value of open spaces

Belapur residents on Sunday protested against the coastal road

A large number of residents and activists formed a human chain in Belapur to protest against the Kharghar-Nerul coastal road that will pass through the green belt along Panvel creek.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters sought to convey to CIDCO and the government that the vast green zone, created with painstaking and voluntary efforts by residents themselves, should not be destroyed under the guise of the coastal road. On Monday, this paper carried a report about residents and activists celebrating the successful attempt to save a green space in Bandra West. A parking lot was proposed at the site, yet due to fierce opposition and concerted protests, the plan was scotched. The locals spoke about their ‘victory’ and the importance of preserving whatever sliver of green is available in the city.

With reference to this particular road, it is vital that all options be explored before disturbing the green belt. We need to learn the value of open spaces. Too often, they are dismissed as wasted land. There has to be much more awareness about the benefits of biodiversity and the intangible but very important benefits open land can bring. The environment is seen as a ‘stylish’ but not well-understood concept, one bandied about by people who may not have anything to do.

So-called projects and development must be at sites where the greenery need not be sacrificed. Try every avenue or enhance current connectivity, so that new projects do not use up open space. Be creative and resourceful about existing amenities and tweak them if needed for more benefit rather than simply gobbling up places. Serenity and greenery improve one’s mental health and well-being. This positive influence is something that all citizens have a right to.