Sanjay Shirsat said he will focus on the timely completion of key projects such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, NAINA city, and the Mass housing scheme undertaken by CIDCO in Maharashtra

Sanjay Shirsat at CIDCO Bhavan in Navi Mumbai after taking charge as the chairman of the city planning agency.

Listen to this article Maharashtra legislator Sanjay Shirsat takes charge as CIDCO chairman x 00:00

Sanjay Shirsat, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Aurangabad West, took charge as the Chairman of City And Industrial Development Corporation Of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) on Thursday, September 19. He took charge of his post at CIDCO Bhavan in Navi Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

CIDCO's Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal, Joint Managing Directors Shantanu Goyal, Ganesh Deshmukh, Dilip Dhole, and Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengde were present on the occasion.

While addressing the event, Shirsat said, "CIDCO has played a crucial role in Maharashtra's development so far. My focus will be on maintaining CIDCO's reputation as a leading authority in urban planning and development, while ensuring the timely completion of key projects such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, NAINA (Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area ) City, and the mass housing scheme undertaken by CIDCO. Also, my priority will be to take decisions that will benefit the project-affected people of Navi Mumbai and the common citizens. CIDCO’s objective of making homes available to the common citizens at an affordable rate will be achieved soon."