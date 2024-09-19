Breaking News
Nine killed dead, 300 injured in new wave of explosions in Lebanon
Ganesh Visarjan: More than two lakh idols immersed in Mumbai during festival
Fulfill our demands in four days: Manoj Jarange to Maharashtra govt
BJP MP Anil Bonde booked over 'Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed' remarks
Bodies of couple, 10-year-old daughter found in their home in Nashik
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra legislator Sanjay Shirsat takes charge as CIDCO chairman

Maharashtra legislator Sanjay Shirsat takes charge as CIDCO chairman

Updated on: 19 September,2024 06:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sanjay Shirsat said he will focus on the timely completion of key projects such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, NAINA city, and the Mass housing scheme undertaken by CIDCO in Maharashtra

Maharashtra legislator Sanjay Shirsat takes charge as CIDCO chairman

Sanjay Shirsat at CIDCO Bhavan in Navi Mumbai after taking charge as the chairman of the city planning agency.

Listen to this article
Maharashtra legislator Sanjay Shirsat takes charge as CIDCO chairman
x
00:00

Sanjay Shirsat, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Aurangabad West, took charge as the Chairman of City And Industrial Development Corporation Of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) on Thursday, September 19. He took charge of his post at CIDCO Bhavan in Navi Mumbai.


CIDCO's Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal, Joint Managing Directors Shantanu Goyal, Ganesh Deshmukh, Dilip Dhole, and Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengde were present on the occasion.



While addressing the event, Shirsat said, "CIDCO has played a crucial role in Maharashtra's development so far. My focus will be on maintaining CIDCO's reputation as a leading authority in urban planning and development, while ensuring the timely completion of key projects such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, NAINA (Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area ) City, and the mass housing scheme undertaken by CIDCO. Also, my priority will be to take decisions that will benefit the project-affected people of Navi Mumbai and the common citizens. CIDCO’s objective of making homes available to the common citizens at an affordable rate will be achieved soon."


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra cidco navi mumbai aurangabad

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK