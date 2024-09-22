Breaking News
Mumbai: Onion prices unlikely to fall immediately
Mumbai: Blinded by headlight, actor Pravin Dabas hits divider
Mumbai: Congress slams Varsha Gaikwad for photo with turncoat Milind Deora
Mumbai: Dharavi tense over bid to raze masjid ‘encroachment’
Mumbai: Track laying work starts on Panvel-Karjat corridor
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Belapur residents form human chain to protest Kharghar Nerul Coastal Road

Belapur residents form human chain to protest Kharghar-Nerul Coastal Road

Updated on: 22 September,2024 06:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Holding banners and placards, the protesters sought to send a message to CIDCO and the government that the vast stretch of green zone should not be destroyed under the guise of the coastal road

Belapur residents form human chain to protest Kharghar-Nerul Coastal Road

Belapur residents on Sunday protested against the coastal road

Listen to this article
Belapur residents form human chain to protest Kharghar-Nerul Coastal Road
x
00:00

A large number of residents and activists formed a human chain in Belapur on Sunday morning to protest against the Kharghar-Nerul coastal road that will pass through the green belt along the Panvel creek.


Holding banners and placards, the protesters sought to send a message to CIDCO and the government that the vast stretch of green zone, created with painstaking and voluntary efforts by the residents themselves, should not be destroyed under the guise of the coastal road.



Activist Shubhangi Tirodkar, who has been staying in Sector 15 for about a decade, said it is disheartening to know that our green belt will be turned into a busy concrete road in what is otherwise a very peaceful area.


NatConnect Foundation director B.N. Kumar has written to the Chief Minister questioning the need for this “white elephant” called the coastal road from Kharghar, which already has wide roads. Moreover, Kharghar and Belapur are well connected by service road, suburban train, and metro services, and there is hardly any traffic to Nerul Jetty, which is anyway defunct, Kumar said.

There are many other ways to improve connectivity, such as linking the road between the upcoming airport and the creek with Kharghar road by an underpass or flyover at the Sion-Panvel highway, NatConnect said.

BJP leader and former standing committee chairperson Netra Shirke, who supported the human chain, said Belapur’s Sector 15 green belt was created as part of the ‘one-time development’ envisaged by MLA Ganesh Naik.

It is horrendous to see biodiversity being destroyed by a project that is not required at all, Shirke said.

Rekha Sankhala from the Save Flamingos and Mangroves forum regretted that CIDCO has lost all respect for the environment.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navi mumbai kharghar belapur Mumbai Coastal Road maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK