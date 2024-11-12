Breaking News
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Tug-of-war' within Maha Vikas Aghadi, says PM Modi

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Tug-of-war' within Maha Vikas Aghadi, says PM Modi

Updated on: 12 November,2024 05:45 PM IST  |  Solapur, Maharashtra
PTI |

PM Modi at rally in Solapur slammed Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and said one party remains busy the whole day in declaring its leader as the chief minister, while other parties and Congress remain busy in rejecting its claim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Solapur, Maharashtra, November 12, 2024. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there is constant infighting within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, with everyone fighting for the driver's seat.


“You all are seeing how there is a stampede in the Aghadi. There is a tug-of-war going on in the Aghadi for the post of chief minister,” Modi said, addressing a rally in Solapur for the November 20 state assembly elections.


“One party remains busy the whole day in declaring its leader as the chief minister, while other parties and Congress remain busy in rejecting its claim,” Modi said.


“Those whose condition is like this before the elections, they can never give a stable government to Maharashtra,” he said.

“For decades, the Congress governed the country but left many issues unresolved. They kept people preoccupied with various problems. This has become their typical work culture,” he said.

As a result of this approach, the farmers in Maharashtra have suffered for many years, Modi said. “In this region, Congress and its allies failed to address irrigation issues effectively. In contrast, we have focused on resolving these problems. Thanks to our efforts, the water table in several villages in Solapur is now rising,” he said.

Modi said the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra completed projects which were delayed for decades.

“Your love and blessings are a perennial source of my energy,” he said.

Maharashtra needs the Mahayuti government and only a stable government will be able to make long-term policies for the state, he said.

“The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana for women is on everyone’s lips. The opposition has lost sleep over it,” Modi said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

