PM Modi at Shivaji Park on Thursday. Pic/Rane Ashish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday taunted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for 'handing over the remote control' of the party to the Congress, reported the PTI.

"Mumbai is a city of self-respect, but a party in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has handed over its 'remote control' to those who insulted Balasaheb Thackeray," PM Modi said, addressing his last public rally for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly election 2024.

"That is why I challenged them to get the Congress to praise Balasaheb Thackeray. Till date these people have not been able to get the Congress and the ¿Prince¿ of Congress to praise Balasaheb," PM Modi said, as per the PTI.

PM Modi said the Congress is desperate for power, adding the grand old party is like a fish out of water.

The Prime Minister said that terror attacks kept happening across the country during the Congress regime.

"Everywhere people were scared of unclaimed objects. But now all this has stopped," he said, according to the PTI.

"Terror masters now know that if they do anything against India, PM Modi won't spare them," he said.

Prime Minister Modi accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of questioning India's achievements.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders raise questions on every achievement of India. These are the people who did not give the status of an elite language to Marathi language for decades. But when we gave this respect to Marathi language, they got angry. Therefore, you have to be very careful about the politics of Maha Aghadi leaders and their intentions," PM Modi said.

He further said that in politics, it is understandable to attack each other. But when it comes to the country's achievement, it is the duty of every political party to put the country above its own party. This is the mantra of BJP and Mahagathbandhan, this is our policy, this is our attitude and tendency as well.

The PM addressed public rallies at various places in the state. During the Panvel rally, PM Modi launched a scathing attack against the Congress, claiming that the party has always worked on the agenda of keeping the poor, poor.

(with PTI inputs)