PM Modi said, "This is my last public meeting in Maharashtra for this election and during my visit to the state, I have visited entire Maharashtra. The blessings of the entire Maharashtra are with Mahayuti"

PM Modi at Shivaji Park on Thursday. Pic/Rane Ashish

PM Modi's rally in Mumbai: The blessings of entire Maharashtra are with Mahayuti, says PM Modi

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, PM Modi on Thursday addressed a public rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai and said that the blessings of the entire Maharashtra are with Mahayuti.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and top BJP leaders from the state were seen attending the rally as crowds gathered at the Shivaji Park ground in Dadar.

PM Modi said, "This is my last public meeting in Maharashtra for this election and during my visit to the state, I have visited entire Maharashtra. The blessings of the entire Maharashtra are with Mahayuti."

He said that Mumbai is a city of dreams, and Mahayuti is an alliance that fulfils those dreams. Today every Mumbaikar can see on what a large scale we are carrying forward the development work. Our government wants to free Mumbai from every problem of connectivity.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders raise questions on every achievement of India. These are the people who did not give the status of an elite language to Marathi language for decades. But when we gave this respect to Marathi language, they got angry. Therefore, you have to be very careful about the politics of Maha Aghadi leaders and their intentions," PM Modi said.

He further said that in politics, it is understandable to attack each other. But when it comes to the country's achievement, it is the duty of every political party to put the country above its own party. This is the mantra of BJP and Mahagathbandhan, this is our policy, this is our attitude and tendency as well.

Attacking the Congress, PM said, "Congress desperate for power; like fish out of water."

Without naming the party, PM Modi said, "A party in Maha Vikas Aghadi has handed over its 'remote control' to those who insulted Balasaheb Thackeray."

The PM addressed public rallies at various places in the state. During the Panvel rally, PM Modi launched a scathing attack against the Congress, claiming that the party has always worked on the agenda of keeping the poor, poor.

He also said that the Congress has looted the poor in the name of poverty elimination.