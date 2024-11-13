Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab alleges poll code violation by Shinde-Sena in Worli constituency

Milind Deora is the Shiv Sena's candidate from the Worli assembly constituency, who is going against Aaditya Thackeray of Shive Sena (UBT) and Sandeep Deshpande of MNS

Anil Parab. File Pic

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Maharashtra MLC Anil Parab has alleged that Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena violated the Model Code of conduct in the Worli assembly constituency by distributing gifts to voters.

Anil Parab on Tuesday alleged that Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Neelam Gohe was also present and distributed coupons.

"We are telling repeatedly, that people are given money and things to buy their votes. In Worli constituency, there is an organisation named Stree Shakti Kendra, and they distribute gifts in the name of haldi kumkum, organised a program and Neelam Gohe, who is on a constitutional post (Deputy Chairperson of Legislative Council), and there is a code of conduct, generally that no one from a constitutional post goes for election campaigning. But going there, they (Neelam Gohe) announced that people will be given coupons and that people will be getting a call later where they will be told about a place to collect their gifts," he said during a press conference.

Showing the orange coupons to the reporters, he said that the women of his party also went to the event where they allegedly were handed these coupons.

"We are saying that this is a violation of the code of conduct, it comes under corrupt practices of the People's representation act, and we demand that the Election Commission (ECI) should advise that Milind Deora's election be cancelled," he added.

Milind Deora is the Shiv Sena's candidate from the Worli assembly constituency, who is going against Aaditya Thackeray of Shive Sena (UBT) and Sandeep Deshpande of MNS.

Parab also raised the issue of Uddhav Thackery's helicopter being searched by the ECI after he landed in the Yamatwal assembly constituency.

Thackeray expressed his anger, asking whether ECI officials checked the bags of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday came in support of the former Maharashtra Chief Minister, saying that it was wrong to target a party leader.

Gehlot said that Thackeray was right in asking such a question.

"Uddhav Thackeray ji is right. If they are checking, they should inspect every one. There's no problem then. But to target a party leader is wrong. The Election Commission should look into this and everyone should be checked," the senior Congress leader said while talking to ANI.

Campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

(With inputs from ANI)