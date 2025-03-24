Comedian Kumal Kamra's recent standup special 'Naya Bharat,' has sparked a new row after he took a jibe at Eknath Shinde. An FIR has been filed against him in Mumbai over the alleged objectionable remarks against the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister

Pic/Instagram

A day after his stand-up act stoked a massive controversy among the ruling Shiv Sena, comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday shared a new Instagram post holding the the Constitution of India. In the post, he has stated, "Only way forward", referring to the Constitutional right of free speech.

Kamra is now facing a legal action after the Mumbai Police on Monday filed a first information report (FIR) against him at MIDC Police Station, following a complaint by Shiv Sena legislator Murji Patel for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his show on Sunday, officers said.

The police also registered a case against around 40 Shiv Sena workers for allegedly vandalising the Habitat Studio in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show with "gaddar (traitor)" jibe at Shinde was filmed, as well as a hotel in whose premises the studio is located, they said.

The opposition in Maharashtra has slammed the Shiv Sena for the vandalism. The controversy has drawn sharp reactions from both the ruling Mahayuti Government members as well as the opposition.

A large number of Shiv Sena workers on Sunday night gathered outside Hotel Unicontinental, where the studio is located. They allegedly ransacked the studio and the hotel premises, the police said.

Notably, the Habitat Studio, where Kamra's show was held, is the same venue where the controversial 'India's Got Latent' show had been filmed. On Monday, in a post on Instagram, the studio said that it will temporarily be shutting down.

Kamra has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) actions, including 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation), an officer said.

In the nearly two-minute video, Kamra also mocked the ruling Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena, the officer said, adding an investigation was underway.

Reacting to the developments, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Monday said that it is important to adhere to legal boundaries.



"I have seen that [the video of the act]. Nobody should go beyond the law, Constitution, and rules. They should express themselves within their rights," Pawar said while speaking to the media.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)