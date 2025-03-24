The lecture was delivered by Nutan Bandekar, the author of the book Mukkam Post Talav and the Principal of a school under the Thane Municipal Corporation

Bandekar explained that each lake, as well as the surrounding areas, needs to be studied and understood in depth. Pic/TMC

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday organised a lecture titled "Lakes of Thane" and appealed to the citizens to help in preservation of lakes in the district, an official statement said.

It said that as part of its ongoing 'Thought Leadership Lecture Series', a lecture was delivered by Nutan Bandekar, the author of the book Mukkam Post Talav and the Principal of a school under the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Bandekar highlighted the responsibility of preserving and protecting the lakes of Thane for current and future generations, it said.

The lecture was held on Monday at the Kailash Narendra Ballal Sabhagriha at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters.

It coincided with the celebrations of Global Forest Day (21st March), Global Water Day (22nd March), and Global Climate Day (23rd March), the official statement said.

During the lecture, Bandekar discussed the different types of lakes, the signs of healthy and unhealthy lakes, and the importance of lakes in the ecological food chain.

She highlighted that more than 60 lakes in Thane and surrounding areas have been recorded since the Shilahara period. Currently, 42 of these lakes still exist, she added.

Bandekar explained that each lake, as well as the surrounding areas, needs to be studied and understood in depth.

She encouraged the audience to take care of these lakes and stay aware of their condition.

She also warned against throwing waste, fish, or food into the lakes, as it harms the ecosystem, the statement said.

She also presented a visual representation of the lakes, from Masunda Lake to the CP Tank in Wagle Estate.

Bandekar also shared information about the "Maza Talav" campaign, which is being carried out in coordination with the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Environmental Awareness Forum.

The campaign involves visiting the lakes, raising awareness about their importance, and engaging with citizens of all ages, especially students, to take part in lake preservation activities, the officials said.

Before the lecture, Nutan Bandekar was felicitated by Umesh Birari, Deputy Commissioner (Information and Public Relations), and Manisha Pradhan, Chief Environment Officer, with a shawl, memento, and bouquet. The event was hosted by Rajendra Patankar.

During the event, Manisha Pradhan also shared information about the state's "Mazi Vasundhara" campaign. The campaign focuses on public participation in environmental awareness activities. She encouraged citizens to take an e-oath as part of the campaign to show their commitment to protecting the environment. Following this, the attendees took the e-oath on their mobile phones.