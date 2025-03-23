Both were residents of Powai area in Mumbai and had gone for an outing to the Vasat dam area in Ambernath area of Thane district

Two teenage friends reportedly drowned in the Ulhas river in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday, an official said, reported the PTI.

The deceased were identified as 18-year-old Vivek Tiwari and his 17-year-old friend Vinay Shah, the officials said.

Both were residents of Powai area in Mumbai and had gone for an outing to the Vasat dam area in Ambernath area of Thane district, they said, as per the PTI.

They then went for a swim in the Ulhas river but drowned after failing to judge the depth and current, a fire brigade official said.

Bhagwat Sonone from Ambernath Fire Department said they retrieved the bodies of Tiwari and Shah after searching for nearly hours, according to the PTI.

The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he added.

37-year-old Thane district official drowns at beach in Raigad

A 37-year-old employee of the district administration in Thane drowned during a picnic at a beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Sunday, an official said, reported the PTI.

The deceased was identified as Pallavi Sarode, who served as an assistant revenue officer and personal assistant to collector Ashok Shingare, said the official.

The official said that Sarode drowned at Harihareshwar beach in Raigad district on Sunday morning, the official said, as per the PTI.

As per a statement issued by the administration, Sarode had travelled to Harihareshwar with her office colleagues for a picnic. She was swept away by strong waves and drowned.

Three boys drown in Vatrak river in Gujarat's Aravalli district

Three boys drowned while bathing in the Vatrak river in Gujarat's Aravalli district on Saturday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred near Malpur town in Aravalli district, an official said on Saturday.

According to the PTI, all two out of the three boys were aged fourteen-year-old and one of them was 12-year-old.

They were identified as Sultan Imtiaz Diwan and Sahbaz Siraj Pathan, and Ronak Samjubhai Fakir (12), an official said, as per the PTI.

The incident took place when they went to bathe in Vatrak river which is a tributary of Sabarmati river. They drowned in the water body, said the official from the Aravalli police station, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)