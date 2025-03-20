Breaking News
Guidelines soon to ensure 'discipline' in use of social media by officials: CM
New Zealand PM Luxon meets Shinde, discus Mumbai’s development
Maharashtra agrees to Konkan Railway merger with Indian Railways
Bus driver sentenced to life for rape and attempted murder of girl in Thane
Maharashtra Budget Session: Govt tables bill to hike motor vehicles tax
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra 11 year old girl recounts sexual assault by father during Good Touch Bad Touch session at school by Ulhasnagar Police

Maharashtra: 11-year-old girl recounts sexual assault by father during 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' session at school by Ulhasnagar Police

Updated on: 20 March,2025 08:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The police arrested the accused and presented him before the court, which remanded him to police custody for three days

Maharashtra: 11-year-old girl recounts sexual assault by father during 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' session at school by Ulhasnagar Police

The accused in police custody on Thursday. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: 11-year-old girl recounts sexual assault by father during 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' session at school by Ulhasnagar Police
x
00:00

An 11-year-old girl narrated about being sexually assaulted by her biological father during a 'Good Touch and Bad Touch' session by the Ulhasnagar Police in Thane district of Maharashtra following which the accused was arrested by the police, an official said.


He said that a 35-year-old man was arrested by the Central Police in Ulhasnagar for allegedly raping his biological daughter multiple times.


The matter came to light earlier this week after local police conducted a ‘Good Touch and Bad Touch’ awareness session at the girl's school, the official said.


According to Shankar Avtade, Senior Police Inspector of Central Police Station, the awareness session helped the 11-year-old victim realise that she had been subjected to abuse by her own father.

“The child was unaware that she was being subjected to abuse or that her father’s actions were wrong. It began with inappropriate touch, but she does not recall when it started. The victim lived with her younger sister and father, while her mother stayed separately. In the absence of the mother, the accused took advantage of the situation and abused the child,” said Senior Police Inspector Shankar Avtade.

After the school awareness session, the girl bravely confided in her teacher about the situation. The teacher immediately contacted the girl's mother and informed her about the incident. Acting without delay, the mother took her daughter to the police station, where she narrated the entire ordeal. Following this, a criminal case was registered against the father.

The police arrested the accused and presented him before the court, which remanded him to police custody for three days.

Avtade stated that the accused has been booked under Sections 64(2) and 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, both pertaining to rape, along with Sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault), and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra Ulhasnagar crime news sexual crime Crime News thane thane crime

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK