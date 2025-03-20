Maharashtra: 11-year-old girl recounts sexual assault by father during 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' session at school by Ulhasnagar Police

The police arrested the accused and presented him before the court, which remanded him to police custody for three days

The accused in police custody on Thursday. Pic/Navneet Barhate

An 11-year-old girl narrated about being sexually assaulted by her biological father during a 'Good Touch and Bad Touch' session by the Ulhasnagar Police in Thane district of Maharashtra following which the accused was arrested by the police, an official said.

He said that a 35-year-old man was arrested by the Central Police in Ulhasnagar for allegedly raping his biological daughter multiple times.

The matter came to light earlier this week after local police conducted a ‘Good Touch and Bad Touch’ awareness session at the girl's school, the official said.

According to Shankar Avtade, Senior Police Inspector of Central Police Station, the awareness session helped the 11-year-old victim realise that she had been subjected to abuse by her own father.

“The child was unaware that she was being subjected to abuse or that her father’s actions were wrong. It began with inappropriate touch, but she does not recall when it started. The victim lived with her younger sister and father, while her mother stayed separately. In the absence of the mother, the accused took advantage of the situation and abused the child,” said Senior Police Inspector Shankar Avtade.

After the school awareness session, the girl bravely confided in her teacher about the situation. The teacher immediately contacted the girl's mother and informed her about the incident. Acting without delay, the mother took her daughter to the police station, where she narrated the entire ordeal. Following this, a criminal case was registered against the father.

The police arrested the accused and presented him before the court, which remanded him to police custody for three days.

Avtade stated that the accused has been booked under Sections 64(2) and 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, both pertaining to rape, along with Sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault), and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.