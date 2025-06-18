Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated 9 years of Udta Punjab, recalling their intense roles. Shahid called Tommy Singh a ‘flawed’ fave, while Alia reminisced about Mary Jane

Shahid Kapoor in Udta Punjab

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who received immense appreciation for their performances in 'Udta Punjab', walked down memory lane on Tuesday to celebrate the film's ninth anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Shahid recalled portraying the character of Tommy Singh, who battles with drug addiction.

"9 yrs. Another special character. Another one of the flawed protagonists that I always loved to play. They seem to be in fashion now. Thank you @abhishekchaubey, @anuragkashyap10, @motwayne, Vikas Bahl and the entire team for making this journey so special. And of course. Drug's di maa di," he wrote.

Alia also shared fans' posts and captioned them, "9 years of Mary Jane. #9YearsOfUdtaPunjab." Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, 'Udta Punjab' also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie revolves around drug abuse by the youth in the state of Punjab.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Shahid will be seen collaborating with Triptii Dimri in Vishal Bhadrwaj film. The film, which began its muhurat shoot today in Mumbai, is expected to be a high-octane action thriller, with a grand release at the end of the year.

On the other hand, Alia is busy filming her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.

