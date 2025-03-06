Breaking News
Alia Bhatt says she has forgotten what life was before Raha, shares Ranbir's special connection with daughter

Updated on: 06 March,2025 11:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |



In a new interview, actress Alia Bhatt has opened up about her life after embracing motherhood. She spoke about giving birth to daughter Raha and how her 2-year-old toddler has changed her life

Alia Bhatt says she has forgotten what life was before Raha, shares Ranbir's special connection with daughter

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

Alia Bhatt is among the top stars of Indian cinema. The actress embraced motherhood in 2022 after welcoming her beautiful baby girl Raha, with husband Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent interview with podcaster Jay Shetty, Alia spoke about how motherhood has changed her, its impact on her daily life. She also spoke about the special bond her actor husband shares with their 2-year-old daughter. 


Alia Bhatt on motherhood


Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 and the couple welcomed their daughter in November of the same year. The actress said that nothing can ever prepare anyone for motherhood. Talking about her experience of being a mother, Alia said, "I don't think you can prepare yourself to feel what you are about to feel. I've forgotten what life was pre-motherhood—in terms of my feelings, way of life, or the way my brain functioned at the time. My days are so full now. In fact, I wonder what I was doing earlier."


She further said, "When you speak about surprises, there are many because she is a toddler now—she is always bubbling. The feeling of motherhood is ever-evolving, but one thing I can say for sure is that I have become incessantly protective ever since she was born. I remember the early months after she was born; it was bliss for me. I enjoyed the survival and nurturing feeling."

Alia Bhatt on Ranbir's special bond with Raha 

The actress also spoke about the special bond Ranbir shares with Raha. She revealed that Ranbir always wanted to be a girl dad and that he becomes  totally different person in her presence. "They have a very special friendship. You'd feel like they are two friends—two adults or two toddlers. When he looks at Raha, there are stars in his eyes. I've known him pre-fatherhood, and now, I see the difference. I see how he is different with people. As a father, he is so full—there's a fullness that I have experienced, and I see it on a daily basis. It's sweet and special to watch their conversations. I'm always secretly video-recording their random moments," she revealed. 

 

