Meet and greet Alia Bhatt joins fans for lunch at a restaurant in Mumbai

Updated on: 03 March,2025 10:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Alia Bhatt recently attended a special meet-and-greet event, joining fans for lunch at a restaurant in Mumbai on Sunday

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently attended a special meet-and-greet event, joining fans for lunch at a restaurant in Mumbai on Sunday. The 'Raazi' actress was later spotted leaving the venue in a casual yet stylish look. For the day, she opted for a white top and blue jeans, with minimal makeup and her hair left open.


The actress made sure to pose for the shutterbugs stationed outside the venue before getting into her car. Alia also shared a glimpse of the event on her Instagram Stories. Posting a picture with her team, she captioned it, "What a day (sun emojis)."


Meanwhile, the actress will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside her husband actor Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.


Love and War will be the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut, Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga Love & War. See you at the movies".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

