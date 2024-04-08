Exploring the Mystique of Minara Masjid: The abode of Indian Sufi saints

Mumbai’s heritage Minara Masjid houses dargahs of popular Sufi saints, intricate minarets, water spring, langar khana, dispensary and a rest house for its visitors. Come Ramadan, the mosque reflects traditions of tolerance and belonging

Minara masjid in Mumbai is one of Islam's oldest places of worship in India. Come Ramadan, numerous devotees flock to the mosque for iftar and worship. Image courtesy/Manjeet Singh Thakur

How does one narrate the story of a shrine that has been the confluence of life and death? One way to do so is to enter the premises of Minara Masjid, a quarter-hour before sunset.



Upon entering, massive round dishes resting on the floor catch the attention of this writer. Since the afternoon, mosque volunteers or ‘khadims’ have been decking these dishes with 'iftar' meals for those fasting. On the edges of the mazaar stand two-centuries-old arches and domes on ‘sutoon’ or pillars, adorned in the signature shades of green and golden.



At one of the minarets, this writer spotted a muezzin (mosque official) gargling his throat in a bid to give Azaan and summon worshippers for Maghrib prayer. It being a typical Sunday evening, approximately 1800 Muslims have gathered at the historic mosque just in time to break their fast.



The answers to their sputtering sweat beads and nagging hunger pangs seemed to rise from the cool marble floors – beneath which lay the shrines of some of the most important Islamic figures in India.



Tombs of Sufi saints

Trustee of Minara Masjid – Javed Parekh tells this writer: “The central floor conceals the tombs of two significant Sufi saints: Abdullah Shah Maudi Rehmatullah Alaih and Syed Muzaffar Shah Maudi Rehmatullah Alaih. Their ancestors migrated from the Arab region to India in the 19th century.”



Back then, Arabs regularly descended upon Bombay Island for trade and business ventures. Consequently, there arose a need for a facility where they could offer namaz and find a stable dwelling. Thus, they established Minara Masjid as a refuge for Muslim migrants (in the then-known) Bombay during the 1800s.



Islamic scholar Ahmed Quadri tells Midday: “Abdullah was famous for his noble deed of 'Dast-e-Ghaib’ which implies that whenever a poor and needy person used to approach him, he would help them by giving a Rs10 note from his pocket.”



He adds, “Syed Muzaffar Shah Maudi Rehmatullah Alaih arrived in Bombay via Gujarat. His emphasis on love, peace and devotion to God attracted followers seeking a more experiential approach to spirituality, beyond the rituals of mainstream Islam.”