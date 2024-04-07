Breaking News
Celebrating Eid ul-Fitr 2024: A joyous feast of fun and flavours

Updated on: 07 April,2024 12:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Eid ul-Fitr 2024 will be celebrated with great zeal and excitement, bringing communities together in joy and thankfulness.

Celebrating Eid ul-Fitr 2024: A joyous feast of fun and flavours

Representative Image/ istock

Eid ul-Fitr, commonly known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, is one of the most important religious holidays observed by Muslims around the world. It is the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, prayer, and reflection. Eid ul-Fitr 2024 will be celebrated with great zeal and excitement, bringing communities together in joy and thankfulness.


The Eid feast is one of the most important components of Eid ul-Fitr celebrations. Families and communities come together to celebrate beautiful meals and culinary delights, which represent unity, generosity, and abundance. To commemorate this momentous event, several traditional foods are created across cultures and countries.


In many Muslim-majority nations, the Eid ul-Fitr celebrations begin with a sumptuous breakfast called 'suhur.' This pre-dawn meal usually includes a range of nutritional items such as dates, fruits, yoghurt, and cereals to fuel the day ahead. After morning prayers, families gather for a delicious Eid breakfast, which may include traditional delicacies such as 'sheer khurma,' a rich and creamy vermicelli pudding spiced with nuts, spices and dried fruits.


As the day continues, preparations for the Eid feast begin, with houses abuzz with bustle in the kitchen. One of the most famous foods offered during Eid ul-Fitr is 'biryani,' a fragrant and flavorful rice dish made with soft meat, aromatic spices, and herbs. Biryani is often served with a variety of side dishes such as 'kebabs,' 'curries,' and 'salads,' adding depth and variety to the feast.

Another famous sweet delight eaten during Eid ul-Fitr is 'seviyan' or 'vermicelli,' a pudding prepared from thin noodles boiled in sweetened milk and decorated with almonds, raisins, and cardamom. Seviyan, a symbol of sweetness and prosperity, is relished by people of all ages during the holiday season.

In addition to these traditional foods, Eid ul-Fitr celebrations may include regional delicacies and family recipes passed down through generations. Each home adds its own special touch to the celebration, using local ingredients and culinary expertise to produce memorable and flavorful dinners.

Aside from the meal, Eid ul-Fitr is a time for family reunions, gift-giving, and charitable activities. Muslims exchange "Eid Mubarak" or "Blessed Eid" greetings and visit friends and relatives to celebrate the event. It is also usual to donate 'zakat al-fitr,' a type of charity giving, to those in need, so that everyone can participate in the celebrations and reap the benefits of Eid.

